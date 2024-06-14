Fabregas confirms Como interest in Sensi, laughs off Modric and Ramos questions

Como coach Cesc Fabregas confirms interest in picking up free agent Stefano Sensi, but laughs off the idea of calling Luka Modric or Sergio Ramos.

The club was promoted to Serie A in second place behind Parma this summer, while Venezia have also earned their place in the top flight via the play-offs.

Fabregas was technically only the assistant manager in Serie B because he did not have the right coaching badges, but has now completed the course and is able to stand up as head coach.

“We are proud of this historic promotion,” he told reporters at the Footballweek event organised by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There are so many coaches in Italy who made history and it is a pleasure to learn from them. I like to listen to everyone’s opinion, make everyone feel free to give their view, then I make my final decision.”

Fabregas planning Como future

There are reports that Como are in negotiations with former Inter midfielder Sensi, who had been on the verge of joining Leicester City in January.

He is going to be a free agent, as his contract with Inter expires on June 30.

“Obviously I like Sensi a lot, I already saw at Inter under Antonio Conte that he had an incredible season. We’ll see how the market develops and if there are any options that can become real.”

When it comes to real targets, Fabregas laughs off the suggestion he could call in some favours from the likes of Modric or Ramos.

“Let’s be serious…”

Other free agents who could be picked up include former Inter forward Alexis Sanchez and ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius.