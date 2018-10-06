Fabre wary of 'Messi' Dettori in Arc showdown

The 'Lionel Messi of racing': Frankie Dettori on last year's winner Enable The 'Lionel Messi of racing': Frankie Dettori on last year's winner Enable (AFP Photo/THOMAS SAMSON)

Paris (AFP) - French master trainer Andre Fabre has won a record seven Prix de l'Arc de Triomphes but he believes the "Lionel Messi" of racing Frankie Dettori could deny him an eighth on Sunday.

Fabre saddles three in Sunday's latest edition of Europe's most prestigious race -- returning to its home of the refurbished Longchamp after a hiatus in 2016 and 2017 when it was at Chantilly -- but fears Dettori's mount, last year's winner Enable, could prove too good.

Indeed 72-year-old Fabre said that while he is pleased with the most favoured of his three runners Waldegeist, the Enable team are a formidable outfit, comparing them to two football powerhouses.

"I don't think the ground is a problem, it was quick when he (Waldegeist) won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud -- he acts on any sort of ground," said Fabre this week.

"He won a Group One at two and now he's back to his best.

"However, it is like playing Barcelona, taking on Enable. Barcelona do get beaten, but it's like combining them with Manchester City having to take on Enable, Prince Khalid Abdullah (Enable's owner), (trainer) John Gosden and the Messi -- Frankie Dettori."

Dettori is the most successful jockey in the race with five victories, who believes Enable, despite being restricted to just the one outing this season with victory in The September Stakes, is capable of emulating another filly Treve (2013 and 2014) in a repeat success.

- 'A wild horse' -

The 47-year-old Italian, who also combined with Gosden to land the 2015 Arc with Golden Horn, says the filly is incredibly special.

"I actually told my wife (Catherine and mother to his five children) that I love Enable more than her and she just nodded," said Dettori.

"She believes that as well! Without doubt Enable is the best filly I have ridden and she could write history on Sunday.

"Even in my long career she is a once-in-a-lifetime horse. To win the Arc for a second time on Enable would be pretty special.

"When she gets to the races, the adrenaline kicks in, the blood starts pumping and the heart starts beating. She grows a foot and all she wants to do is run like a wild horse."

Enable has been drawn in a highly favourable six stall on the inside of the majority of the 19 runners but Waldegeist, drawn 13, and two of the other strong fancies from abroad have not fared so well.

English filly Sea of Class was supplemented by her trainer William Haggas for 120,000 euros but the Irish and Yorkshire Oaks champion has been drawn in 15.

Record-breaking Irish handler Aidan O'Brien saddles five of the field and his number one Kew Gardens, who landed the English St Leger last time out, is in stall number 14.

Kew Gardens won over the course and distance in July winning the Group One Grand Prix de Paris.

"He knows the track and I'm looking forward to seeing him run," the 48-year-old told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

"A horse is like any athlete. He was there and seemed to handle the track and the distance.

"The way he's naturally made, the track seems to suit him."