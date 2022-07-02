Fabio Jakobsen wins Tour de France stage, two years after horrific crash; new race leader

Fabio Jakobsen, a Dutchman who less than two years ago was in a medically induced coma after a race crash, won the second stage of his debut Tour de France in a sprint finish.

Jakobsen edged Belgian Wout van Aert after more than four and a half hours of racing in Denmark, the second of three days that the Tour visits the country before heading into France.

“Today’s incroyable, as we would say in French,” Jakobsen said.

Van Aert took over the yellow jersey as race leader by one second over stage one time trial winner Yves Lampaert of Belgium, Jakobsen’s teammate.

In August 2020, Jakobsen suffered a Tour of Poland finish line crash that resulted in him being placed in a medically induced coma. Injuries included brain and lung contusions, skull fractures, a broken nose and the loss of 10 teeth.

He returned last year to win the sprinters’ classification at the Vuelta a Espana. He has 11 victories overall this year and was chosen over 34-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish as Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s sprinter for the Tour.

“A lot of people helped me along the way,” in the comeback, the 25-year-old Jakobsen said. “This is to pay them back so they can see that it was not for nothing.”

Fabio Jakobsen wins his first stage of @LeTour! After a life-threatening crash in the 2020 Tour de Pologne, the 25-year-old wins a nail-biter on day 2 in Denmark. pic.twitter.com/267fjfVHOz — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 2, 2022

Yellow jersey Yves Lampaert and Rigoberto Uran were involved in a multi-rider crash on the bridge during stage 2. The riders got up safely and continued the race. 📺: @USA_Network and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/oowewnztBC — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 2, 2022

