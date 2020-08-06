Fabio Jakobsen has facial surgery after his horrific Tour of Poland crash

French cyclist Marc Sarreau (no.96) of team Groupama FDJ and other riders lie on the street following a crash in the sprint during the 1st stage of Tour de Pologne cycling race, over 195.8 km between Chorzow and Katowice, southern Poland, 05 August 2020. Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was put in an induced coma after a crash on stage one of the Tour of Poland on 05 August. Jakobsen crashed into the side barriers following a collision with his fellow Dutch Dylan Groenewegen while sprinting for the finish line. Jakobsen was declared winner of the stage while Groenewegen has been disqualified. - ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fabio Jakobsen, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, has undergone facial surgery lasting five and a half hours following his horrific crash at the Tour of Poland. However, questions are mounting about the safety measures which were in place in Katowice on Wednesday, with cycling’s governing body, the UCI, coming under fire for not doing more to protect riders.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, Deceuninck-QuickStep said that Jakobsen, 23, remained in an induced coma in Sosnowiec, although they described his condition as “stable” and said that medics would try to wake him up later in the day.

“Fabio had facial surgery during the night,” read the statement. “His situation is stable at the moment and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up. More information will be published when available.”

Jakobsen was awarded the stage 1 victory in Poland after being forced into the barriers by Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen, who was subsequently disqualified from the race for deviating from his line in the fast downhill sprint.

Jumbo-Visma offered an apology an hour after the stage, acknowledging in a statement on Twitter that “crashes like these should not happen.”

In the initial aftermath of the crash, there was anger with Deceuninck-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere going so far as to suggest that Groenewegen should be jailed for his manoeuvre.

Attention swiftly turned to the UCI, however. Former sprinter Robbie McEwen questioned the barriers in Poland, which were left strewn in the road, taking down a number of other riders.

The move by Groenewegen was one that has been made by sprinters many times. A correct DQ. But the barrier set-up @Tour_de_Pologne was not up to standard, nor are safety standards @UCI_cycling. How about final km safety standards instead of measuring sock height? — Robbie McEwen AM (@mcewenrobbie) August 6, 2020

Former rider Sean Kelly added that downhill sprints to the line ought to be banned. “The UCI really need to take a look at and stop allowing more and more dangerous finishes to races. Having a downhill sprint to the line is especially crazy. Rider safety needs to be made the highest priority.”

Cycling’s latest horror crash has also brought the role of the CPA, the riders’ union, into sharp focus. Many feel it is not fit for purpose. CCC rider Alessandro De Marchi published a statement on Twitter in which he said it was high time the CPA began to “take concrete action” to protect riders,”maybe with difficult decisions but has to be done, against everybody involved, against all system if necessary. We’re all involved.”

The UCI, in its own statement on Wednesday, was heavily critical of Groenewegen, saying he was guilty of “dangerous” riding and adding that it was referring the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request “the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts”.

However, the statement made no mention of the dangerous finish or poor barrier protection. “How many riders have to get seriously hurt before things change?” asked former rider Sean Yates. “Over the years things have just NOT changed. It’s a scandal. The UCI are the ones responsible and they do not address this issue with any seriousness whatsoever. It’s been going on for YEARS and YEARS.”