Fabio Carvalho: Hull City sign Liverpool winger on loan until the end of the season

Fabio Carvalho started two Champions League games for RB Leipzig, one more than the number of league games he started

Championship side Hull City have signed Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Portuguese spent the first half of the season on loan at RB Leipzig but only started one league game for the Bundesliga side.

Carvalho started his career with Fulham and scored 11 goals in 40 league appearances before joining Liverpool for £5m in July 2022.

He could make his Tigers debut in Friday's home game against Norwich.

"Fabio's got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be," Hull boss Liam Rosenior told the club website.

