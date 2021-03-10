Fabio Capello hits out at ‘unforgivable’ Cristiano Ronaldo after Porto free-kick error

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Blitz
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Ronaldo&#x002019;s Juventus exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the second year in a row&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo’s Juventus exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the second year in a row

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fabio Capello appeared to tear into Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming he was “scared of the ball” while lining up in the wall for FC Porto’s winning free-kick that dumped Juventus out of the Champions League.

The Serie A side were beaten in extra-time on Tuesday night with Sergio Oliveira’s free-kick giving Porto the crucial away goal they needed to progress to the quarter-finals on away goals.

The free-kick went underneath the Juventus wall as Ronaldo and midfielder Adrien Rabiot jumped up in the air and turned their backs to the ball, leaving Capello astounded over the “unforgivable” actions by the Old Lady players.

The former Juventus manager told Sky Sports Italia: “That was an unforgivable error. In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball.

READ MORE: Andrea Pirlo explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s costly ‘mistake’ in Champions League

Ronaldo was blamed by Fabio Capello for Juventus&#x002019; shock Champions League exit to PortoGetty
Ronaldo was blamed by Fabio Capello for Juventus’ shock Champions League exit to PortoGetty

“They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable.”

Juventus went into Tuesday’s home leg 2-1 down after the opening match in Portugal and Oliveira’s first-half penalty put the visitors even further ahead of aggregate.

But Juventus showed steel to come back and level the tie on aggregate thanks to two second-half goals from 23-year-old winger Federico Chiesa which forced the game into an extra 30 minutes.

The reigning Serie A champions pushed for a winner with Alvaro Morata seeing an injury-time goal disallowed and Juan Cuadrado hitting the bar as well - but were stunned by Oliveira’s long-range free-kick which meant Juventus needed two goals in the final five minutes of extra-time.

Ronaldo has failed to guide Juventus past the Champions League quarter-finals in his three years at the clubAFP
Ronaldo has failed to guide Juventus past the Champions League quarter-finals in his three years at the clubAFP

Rabiot pulled one back with three minutes to go but time ran out for Juventus. Capello blamed the more experienced players for not turning up to the occasion as the Old Lady’s younger players - such as Chiesa and Rabiot - were the ones to impress on the night.

Capello added: “You see only the youngest players actually stepped in and showed their face during the tough moments.

“In this team, there are some veterans who turn up when they win to take the credit, then are nowhere to be seen when they lose.”

Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo confessed that the Juventus players were at fault for Oliveira’s extra-time winner, with the Italian claiming his players did not believe a free-kick 30 yards from goal was a dangerous situation.

Pirlo told Sky: “We choose the players to go in the wall. It had never happened before that they’d turn around, maybe they felt it was so far out that they didn’t sense the danger.

“It was a mistake, it usually doesn’t happen, the players didn’t feel it was a dangerous situation and conceded a goal.”

READ MORE: Poetic justice sees Juventus eliminated after Andrea Agnelli turns back on football logic

Read More

Ten-man Porto’s sucker punch stuns Juventus in extra-time of breathtaking Champions League tie

Andrea Pirlo explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s costly ‘mistake’ in Champions League

Recommended Stories

  • Sonny Bill looks to revive boxing career

    Sonny Bill Williams says he will focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of rugby league. Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009 but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. "I spoke to my manager, I said: 'I'm keen to get back into the ring, I've got a couple of years, I'm 35," he told the Nine Network.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Time to jell: Cliff Daniels leads No. 5 team's return to form with Larson's Las Vegas leap

    Cliff Daniels’ path to becoming a winning NASCAR Cup Series crew chief has been quite the journey, a trail that began as a promising race engineer for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. When Daniels took over, Johnson illustrated his new crew chief’s devotion to the team by saying that “he truly […]

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Rio votes to put Pele's name on famous Maracana stadium

    The 80-year-old Pele, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, played at the stadium many times for Brazil and scored his 1,000th goal there in 1969 - for Santos against local club Vasco da Gama. "It is a worthy homage to a man who is recognized the world over for his legacy in Brazilian football and for the corresponding services rendered to our country," the deputy responsible for the project said.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Italy savours second America's Cup shot after 21-year wait

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."