Fabien Galthie left France's Covid bubble - but will not be sacked despite outbreak chaos

France rugby chief Bernard Laporte has confirmed that Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie did leave the team's Six Nations bio-secure bubble to watch his son play a game of rugby, but that his job is not in danger.

Galthie was one of 16 members of the France squad to test positive for Covid-19, an outbreak which caused the postponement of Sunday's scheduled clash against Scotland.

Laporte told France 3 television that the day after France had defeated Italy 50-10 earlier this month, Galthie left the bio-secure bubble. He went to the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris to watch his 19-year-old son, Mathis, play a match.

"For me, he has the right to leave from the moment he is masked. He was outside," said Laporte, the president of the French Rugby Federation.

"He watched the match alongside Thomas Lombard [the director general of the Stade Francais team], who himself is tested every three days and also wore a mask. I don't see where the problem could be, but then again I am not a doctor."

And Laporte insisted that Galthie retains his full support.

"Why wouldn't I support him? I am not a prosecutor. And it's not because I really like Fabian. He knows very well that I don't give gifts to people."

Laporte's comments have failed to placate some within the FFR, however. Board of directors member Florian Grill has called for an independent investigation into the outbreak

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu asked Laporte to launch an internal investigation but for Grill, who was beaten by Laporte in the federation elections last year, it is not enough.

"The governance of French rugby had signed a protocol with the government, which is no small responsibility. We need to get to the truth of this, we need precision and transparency," Grill told French radio Europe 1.

Before the investigation even started, Laporte said that "to my knowledge, nobody is at fault", prompting Maracineanu to threaten to withdraw the French team's authorisation to play in the Six Nations if the FFR did not thoroughly investigate the origin of the outbreak.

"The emergency is to conduct an independent investigation, not an internal investigation," said Grill.

"Everyone will understand that we cannot ask the people we suspect to do the investigation themselves."

Last month, France banned travel to and from non-European Union countries, but the sports ministry gave the rugby team special authorisation to take part in the Six Nations.

"I don't think it was written in the protocol that the players could go out to eat waffles," Maracineanu, following reports that French players went out in Rome when they played Italy three weeks ago, said on Saturday.