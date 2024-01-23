Fabian Zetterlund with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 01/22/2024
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Embiid made history Monday night.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer Dan Woike to discuss the weird season the team has had so far, talk about the different options they have on the trade market, and wonder if the Clippers could be gaining turf in L.A.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Scott Pianowski uncovers six players who could be valuable additions to your roster for the stretch run, headlined by a backup goalie getting his chance.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
A judge ruled that Terrence Shannon be reinstated on Friday after his arrest and suspension from the program last month.
Trae Young suffered the injury after taking a charge in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Cavaliers
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
A Packers reserve linebacker made a massive play on special teams.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
Bill Belichick is the only person the Falcons have interviewed twice for their head coaching vacancy
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.