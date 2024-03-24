Fabian Zetterlund with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/23/2024
Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/23/2024
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Cronenworth recorded his first four-hit game since July 2021.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
With the fantasy postseason beckoning, stop holding on to injured or underperforming players to set your roster for a title run.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.