Fabian Ruiz: ‘Special’ to face Italy and Spalletti at EURO 2024

Former Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz admits it is ‘special’ to face Italy and his old coach Luciano Spalletti at EURO 2024. ‘I was very happy Napoli won the Scudetto.’

They go head-to-head at the top of the group in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

As Albania and Croatia drew 2-2 today, whoever wins tomorrow will be guaranteed qualification for the Round of 16 and top spot in Group B.

“We know how good Italy are, they are always competitive in every major tournament and it is going to be a tough, balanced game,” said Fabian Ruiz in his press conference.

“Spalletti likes to control the game, so it’s going to be in the balance.”

Italy handed the reins to Spalletti in September 2023, just months after he took Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

“Playing against Italy is always special for me, as I adore that country,” added the former Napoli midfielder, now at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I am also facing some former teammates and a coach I worked with. I didn’t need to give too much advice about Spalletti, our staff already studied him carefully. We know he likes to press high and steal back the ball, so I expect Italy to be strong, aggressive and work the ball well.

“I was very happy that Napoli won the Scudetto, as I have many friends there and have such affection for the city. I’m happy for all the players who won the title.”

Fabian Ruiz on Spain ambition

Spain were not considered among the favourites before going into EURO 2024, but their thumping 3-0 win over Croatia perhaps changed that perception.

“We don’t see ourselves as favourites, but we do have a lot of confidence in our potential to go all the way. It won’t be easy, there are many strong teams, but we’ll give our all,” continued Fabian Ruiz.

Much has been said about the fact Spain have changed under Luis de la Fuente and are now more vertical in their approach play rather than slow and steady possession.

“We still like to have the ball, Spain has players who want to keep the ball, but our coach wants us to get to the opposition penalty area more rapidly. We try it often in training and try to get shots away too.”