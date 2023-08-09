Fabian Moreau adds depth and experience to Broncos’ secondary

After losing rookie cornerback Riley Moss for about four weeks following core muscle surgery, the Denver Broncos added more depth to the secondary by signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Moreau, 29, has spent time with four NFL teams, most recently starting 11 games for the New York Giants last season.

“He played quite a bit of snap last year in New York,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Moreau. “He’s smart, and he’s one of those players that you know exactly what you are getting. I think there is a physicality to how he plays.

“He’s excelled in the kicking game, and he is someone who is smart. We’ve looked at him for a while now, and we’ve had a lot of good feedback from places he has been. He had a good visit, and his workout was good. We felt good him and especially good about his football IQ.”

Moreau has totaled 252 tackles, 35 pass breakups and six interceptions in 90 career games (45 starts). That kind of experience will be a welcomed addition to Denver’s cornerback room.

