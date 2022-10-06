Fabian Lysell among five Bruins assigned to AHL Providence squad

Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait.

The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin.

Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri and Dan Renouf -- were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Lysell is the Bruins' top prospect and appears to have a very bright NHL future. The 19-year-old Sweden native tallied 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 games last season for the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League in Canada and flashed his offensive skill this preseason during the team's 2022 Prospects Challenge Tournament.

Lysell's dynamic offensive talent should play well alongside an experienced center like Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, and it's very possible he makes his NHL debut at some point this season, especially if Brad Marchand misses more time than expected. He's still just 19 years old, however, so it makes sense to give him some game reps at the AHL level before he jumps to the big leagues.

But if Lysell starts out hot in Providence -- or if the Bruins struggle with offensive production early -- the calls to promote Boston's No. 1 prospect will grow louder.