Fabian Hürzeler would want to keep Pascal Groß at Brighton

According to Florian Plettenberg, if Fabian Hürzeler is to be appointed as the new Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, then he would want to keep Pascal Groß at the club.

As previously reported, Groß has caught the attention of a number of Bundesliga clubs, with Eintracht Frankfurt having a long-standing admiration for the 32-year-old. However, recently, Borussia Dortmund have also declared their interest in the German international.

While the Brighton midfielder is aware of interest from Germany, he has yet to make a decision on his future. Nevertheless, the potential appointment of Hürzeler could be a significant factor in Groß’s decision.

The current St. Pauli head coach considers it vitally important that Groß remain at Brighton, as he would have big plans for the German international. Nonetheless, there is still no guarantee that Hürzeler will make the move to England.

This is because Brighton and St. Pauli are still yet to find an agreement regarding compensation for Hürzeler, but both parties are hoping to finalise a deal later this week. As well as this, the Seagulls have offered the 31-year-old a contract until 2027, after reaching a verbal agreement over the weekend.

Therefore, should Hürzeler become the new head coach at Brighton, then Groß’s future could also be assured. Regardless, with EURO 2024 less than a week away, any deal involving the 32-year-old would have to wait until the end of the tournament, where Groß could be a key figure for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

