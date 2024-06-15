🚨 Fabian Hürzeler makes history as Brighton confirm managerial appointment

Brighton have confirmed the appointment of Fabian Hürzeler as their new manager, taking the reins from Roberto de Zerbi.

The Seagulls announced that De Zerbi would be departing the club ahead of their final game of the season, which they lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

And while they were expected to name another left-field option to replace the Italian, few could have predicted former St. Pauli boss Hürzeler.

The American, who helped St Pauli return to the Bundesliga last season, has signed a contract with the AMEX outfit until 2027.

He becomes the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history at just 31 years old, overtaking Chris Coleman, who took charge of Swansea age 32.