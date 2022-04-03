Fabian Cancellara: 'Paris-Roubaix is unique – you will not find any other bike race like it in the world'

Fabian Cancellara - AP

Fabian Cancellara, the retired Swiss cobbled classics specialist, has said Paris-Roubaix is a 'unique' race, while adding that despite winning three editions of the race during his career, he initially 'hated' the cobbles of northern France.

Cancellara, who won the race in 2006, 2010 and 2013 before retiring after the Rio Olympics where he won time trial gold, spoke to Telegraph Sport recently, explaining what it takes to win the race.

“It's unique, it's different – you will not find any other bike race like it in the world," Cancellara said. "Paris-Roubaix is the most watched one-day race in the world. It probably gets more attention than even the world championships.”

“At first I hated racing on the cobbles – I was not mentally prepared for my first Paris-Roubaix in 2003 and I failed. I had no experience and thought it would be easy, but I was very wrong and was unable to finish the race. I returned the next year and finished fourth.

“You need mental strength to succeed at Paris-Roubaix. Of course you need other skills, physical strength, good bike handling and so on, but being mentally strong is very important.

“If you are not good enough, then riding the Roubaix cobbles can be painful, but the better you are the more you will enjoy riding over the cobbles. If you have energy you can push; if you have the right equipment, the right tyre size, the right positioning the right day, the form, the mental strength then you are able to – I'm not going to say easy – compete on the cobbles in a different way.”

“Of course you also have to ride at the proper speed – not too fast, not too slow – have the right cadence. You need to perfect the right balance. There are many, many small things that all need to be right on the day to succeed on the Roubaix cobbles.”

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Whether or not Paris-Roubaix is the toughest one-day race in cycling remains a moot point, particularly if you are Belgian, but is is certainly one of the most evocative in the men's – and now women's – calendar.

Possibly one of the most unique races in cycling due to the extensive sections of pavé, or cobblestones, that pepper the course, The Hell of the North can be decided as much by luck and bravery as tactical acumen.

Paris-Roubaix will for the men be the third monument of their season following Milan-Sanremo and Tour of Flanders.

Despite its title, the race has not departed from the French capital since 1967 after organisers moved the start line to around 60km north of Paris in Compiègne in 1968.

Paris-Roubaix had been dominated by the Belgian riders who have won 57 of the 118 editions, including Philippe Gilbert who triumphed in 2019. France has had 28 victories. No Briton has won the men's race, though three have stood on the third step of the podium – Barry Hoban (1972), Roger Hammond (2004) and Ian Stannard (2016).

When is Paris-Roubaix?

The men's race takes place on Sunday April 17, 2022 – moving back a week from its traditional slot due to the first round of the French presidential elections that will take place on April 10. The women's race is the day before.

How long is the race?

The 119th edition of the men's event, setting off from Compiègne at 10.15am (BST) and finishing in the same velodrome as the women the previous day, is 257.2km and will feature numerous cobbled sections of road. The scheduled finishing time is between 4.05pm and 4.40pm.

What route does the race follow?

Paris-Roubaix 2022: When is it, who is on the starting list and how can I follow the cobbled classic?

How long are the cobbled sectors and where are they?

How can I watch this year's race?

Those lucky enough to have subscriptions can watch the action on Eurosport or GCN Race Pass. If you cannot watch the race on TV – or your smartphone – then you can follow the action here, so bookmark this page and return on the day of the race and follow it with us.

What does the men's startlist look like?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of men's professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Paris-Roubaix all of them are contracted to race in northern France. In addition to the WorldTeams, Pro-Continental teams Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic also qualified to race courtesy of last year's rankings, while race organisers ASO handed wildcard spots to B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, TotalEnergies and Uno-X. In total 25 teams of seven will compete in a field of a maximum of 175 riders.

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Stan Dewulf (Bel), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Antoine Raugel (Fra, neo-pro), Michael Schär (Swi), Damien Touzé (Fra), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel), Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel).

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Leonardo Basso (Ita), Manuele Boaro (Ita), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz, neo-pro), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Davide Martinelli (Ita), Antonio Nibali (Ita), Alexandr Riabushenko (Blr).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn), Feng Chun-kai (Twn), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Johan Price-Pejtersen (Den, neo-pro), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Fred Wright (GB).

BikeExchange-Jayco (Aus)

Alexandre Balmer (Swi, neo-pro), Jack Bauer (NZ), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Jan Maas (Ned), Luka Mezgec (Slo).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Marco Haller (Aut), Jonas Koch (Ger), Martin Laas (Est), Jordi Meeus (Bel, neo-pro), Nils Politt (Ger), Ide Schelling (Ned).

Cofidis (Fra)

Piet Allegaert (Bel), Davide Cimolai (Ita), Alexandre Delettre (Fra, neo-pro), Eddy Finé (Fra), Alexis Renard (Fra), Szymon Sajnok (Pol), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel).

DSM (Ger)

Nikias Arndt (Ger), John Degenkolb (Ger), Nico Denz (Ger), Marius Mayrhofer (Ger, neo-pro), Tim Naberman (Ned, neo-pro), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned), Casper Pedersen (Den).

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Owain Doull (GB), Jens Keukeleire (Bel), Sebastian Langeveld (Ned), Jonas Rutsch (Ger), Tom Scully (NZ), Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol).

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Lewis Askey (GB, neo-pro), Clément Davy (Fra, neo-pro), Stefan Küng (Swi), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Fabian Lienhard (Swi), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Bram Welten (Ned).

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Filippo Ganna (Ita), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Luke Rowe (GB), Magnus Sheffield (US, neo-pro), Ben Turner (GB, neo-pro), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Cameron Wurf (Aus).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux (Bel)

Tom Devriendt (Bel), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Andrea Pasqualon (Ita), Adrien Petit (Fra), Baptiste Planckaert (Bel), Taco van der Hoorn (Ned), Kevin Van Melsen (Bel).

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

Rudy Barbier (Fra), Jenthe Biermans (Bel), Guillaume Boivin (Can), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Taj Jones (Aus, neo-pro), Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den).

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Edoardo Affini (Ita), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Timo Roosen (Ned), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Wout van Aert (Bel), Mick van Dijke (Ned, neo-pro), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel).

Lotto-Soudal (Bel)

Cedric Beullens (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Sébastien Grignard (Bel, neo-pro), Roger Kluge (Ger), Brent Van Moer (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel).

Movistar (Spa)

Iñigo Elosegui (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Johan Jacobs (Swi), Oier Lazkano (Spa), Mathias Norsgaard (Den), Albert Torres (Spa).

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl (Bel)

Kasper Asgreen (Den), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Tim Declercq (Bel), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Florian Sénéchal (Fra), Jannik Steimle (Ger, neo-pro), Zdenek Stybar (Cze).

Trek-Segafredo (US)

Daan Hoole (Ned, neo-pro), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Mads Pedersen (Den), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel), Otto Vergaerde (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Pascal Ackermann (Ger), Alexys Brunel (Fra), Felix Gross (Ger, neo-pro), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Juan Sebastián Molano (Col), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Oliviero Troia (Ita).

ProTeams

Alpecin-Fenix (Bel)

Silvan Dillier (Swi), Senne Leysen (Bel), Tim Merlier (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel), Gianni Vermeersch (Bel), Julien Vermote (Bel).

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Amaury Capiot (Bel), Benjamin Declercq (Bel), Matis Louvel (Fra), Christophe Noppe (Bel), Laurent Pichon (Fra), Clément Russo (Fra), Connor Swift (GB).

B&B Hotels-KTM (Fra)

Pierre Barbier (Fra), Alexis Gougeard (Fra), Quentin Jauregui (Fra), Jérémy Lecroq (Fra), Cyril Lemoine (Fra), Julien Morice (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Fra).

Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB (Bel)

Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol), Timothy Dupont (Bel), Karl Patrick Lauk (Est), Arjen Livyns (Bel), Milan Menten (Bel), Ludovic Robeet (Bel), Bas Tietema (Ned).

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Bel)

Vito Braet (Bel), Sander De Pestel (Bel), Arne Marit (Bel), Jens Reynders (Bel), Aaron Van Poucke (Bel), Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel), Ward Vanhoof (Bel).

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Maciej Bodnar (Pol), Daniel Oss (Ita), Geoffrey Soupe (Fra), Niki Terpstra (Ned), Anthony Turgis (Fra), Dries Van Gestel (Bel).

Uno-X (Nor)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor), Lasse Norman Hansen (Den), William Blume Levy (Den), Erik Resell (Nor), Anders Skaarseth (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Soren Waeenskjold (Nor).