Fab Freshmen: Defending girls soccer champ JA wins semis behind newbies; back in 3A final

May 16—ARVADA — Last spring, freshmen Maggie Chandler and Arabella Van Dyke watched Jefferson Academy win the 3A girls' soccer state title from the stands at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Dreaming of just making the varsity team then — on Thursday, they ensured the Jaguars place back in the championship game to defend their crown.

"I was so happy to try out for this team, and hopefully make varsity, and hopefully win another state championship," Chandler said, still out of breath. Her 57th minute goal, coupled with a flawless performance in net from Van Dyke at Jeffco's NAAC Stadium, sent No. 2 JA past No. 3 Kent Denver, 1-0, and into Tuesday's 3A title game against No. 1 Colorado Academy.

The championship is set for 5 p.m. at DSG Park.

"This is really cool and I love being a part of this program," said Van Dyke, who was at her best in the opening half, racing up the box to thwart a breakaway in what would be the Sun Devils' best chance of the night. "It's amazing."

Up against North Table Mountain, the picturesque surroundings disappeared into a black night by the time Chandler saw the winning look. The stadium lights then at its brightest, she wasn't fazed.

While perhaps not her team's best chance — star Gianna Gagliano, herself, had several that just missed or were saved in a match dominated in possession and chances by JA (17-2) — it worked.

Chandler's third goal of the postseason and 10th on the year bedeviled the very Sun Devils netminder who was the reason her team was in the game at all. Routine to chaos, the ball jumped into Julia Montoya's body, then up her outstretched arms and over into the net.

"I saw it in the locker room. They weren't leaving here tonight until they accomplished the task," JA coach Matt Cassell said.

Cassell was the only boys' soccer coach in school history until he stepped aside after the 2022 season. Now, he can start his stint as the school's girls' soccer coach 2 for 2 with championships.

Another win inside the Metro League is needed first. Colorado Academy (17-0) beat the Jaguars, 2-1, earlier in the season, and handed No. 4 Delta — the only non-Metro League team in the semis — an 8-0 loss in the earlier game at NAAC.

After Tuesday, the past 12 3A champs will have come from a team inside a league Cassell believes is "the toughest in the state."

"We're really excited to play them again," Cassell said. "This team has been talking about it for weeks, 'Hey, we want to earn the right to play CA again.' It's going to be a good one."