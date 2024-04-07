FA Trophy: Solihull Moors win at Bromley to reach Wembley

Bromley and Solihull Moors are due to meet in the National League again this Saturday [Getty Images]

Solihull Moors booked their first-ever trip to Wembley as they won at Bromley in the FA Trophy semi-finals.

Moors will meet 2023 runners-up Gateshead in the final on 11 May thanks to two goals from defender Alex Whitmore.

In the first of Solihull's two successive visits to Bromley's Hayes Lane home in eight days, Whitmore put Moors ahead on 36 minutes after having his first effort cleared off the line.

Ben Krauhaus levelled on the hour, only for Whitmore to strike again with a 74th-minute winner, heading home from James Clarke's cross.

Moors return home on Tuesday night to host Ebbsfleet United before returning to Bromley next Saturday for the rematch in the league.

Third-placed Bromley, who also have a game in hand, are currently four points clear of Moors.

Gateshead ended reformed Northern Premier League side Macclesfield's run with a 2-1 win to reach Wembley for the second year running.