FA Trophy final a fantastic reward after hard season, Gateshead boss says

Gateshead FC celebrated with their fans following the win on Saturday [BBC]

Competing in the FA Trophy final will be a "fantastic reward for what has been a real slog and a real hard season", Gateshead FC's manager has said.

The National League high-flyers beat Northern Premier League Macclesfield FC 2-1 in Saturday's semi-final to book their place at Wembley.

The victory means The Heed feature in the final for a second season running when they play Solihull Moors on 11 May.

Manager Rob Elliot said the "end goal of going to Wembley just gives everyone that reward for what has been a brilliant season, but a gruelling one as well".

Gateshead, who sit sixth in the National League, took the lead against their lower league opponents after five minutes when Dajaune Brown set up midfielder Ben Worman.

Callum Whelan scored a second for The Heed in the 25th minute, before The Silkmen pulled a goal back just after half-time.

But in difficult conditions, as storm winds blew across Gateshead International Stadium, the home side held on to set up a trip to the capital.

Ben Worman scored the first goal after five minutes [BBC]

Speaking after the game, Elliot said he was "really pleased with the application and the attitude of the lads in what has been horrendously difficult conditions".

"Despite the conditions, they managed to show some real quality and movement and play," he added.

"The end goal of going to Wembley just gives everyone that reward for what has been a brilliant season but a gruelling one as well."

The side will be hoping for a happier day out when they travel to Wembley after being beaten 1-0 by Halifax Town in last year's final.

