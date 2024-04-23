FA seeks ‘formal observations’ from Nottingham Forest trio over comments about officiating

Nottingham Forest face the threat of Football Association and Premier League charges over their extraordinary attack on the officiating of their match against Everton on Sunday.

Three Forest members of staff – head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, referee analyst Mark Clattenburg and full-back Neco Williams – have been asked by the FA to explain comments they made about the refereeing at Goodison Park.

The Premier League is also examining the club’s social media post which appeared to question the integrity of VAR Stuart Attwell.

Statements from the authorities came within hours of Forest demanding the release of VAR audio related to the rejection of three penalty appeals during their 2-0 defeat.