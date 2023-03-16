FA linebacker Cole Holcomb passes physical, signs with Steelers

At the start of free agency, it came out that the Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to terms with former Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb. However, the one caveat was Holcomb had to pass a physical before he could sign with the team. According to Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, Holcomb has passed his physical and is signing with the Steelers.

Holcomb joins Elandon Roberts as the Steelers new inside linebacker tandem after Roberts signed Thursday morning. The Steelers cut Myles Jack and Robert Spillane signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving only free agent Devin Bush to sign elsewhere as the rebuild continues.

The reason Holcomb had to pass a physical first is that he missed 10 games in 2022 with a foot injury. Pittsburgh needed to know he was fully healthy before investing a three-year, $18 million contract in him. Holcomb is a tackling machine and should be a great addition to a young and improving defense.

And Holcomb passed his physical today. https://t.co/rc5vSXfcq6 — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire