FA linebacker Bud Dupree visits Steelers

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, free agent linebacker Bud Dupree is at the Steelers facilities today for a visit to talk about Dupree returning to the Steelers.

Dupree was drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. He played his first six seasons with the Steelers but left for the Tennessee Titans after two breakouts seasons in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately for Dupree, he was never to recreate the success he had with the Steelers he did with the Titans. In two years, Dupree started only 16 games and had only seven total sacks.

Dupree returning to Pittsburgh would be great for all parties involved. Dupree wouldn’t have the pressure on him to carry the pass-rush responsibilities and his addition would help the Steelers pass rush get bak on track.

