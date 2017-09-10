FA launching investigation into section of Chelsea fans chanting anti-Semitic song about Alvaro Morata

Chelsea and Morata swiftly condemned the chants after the win at Leicester - Action Images via Reuters

The Football Association is launching an investigation after a section of Chelsea supporters chanted an anti-Semitic song about record signing Alvaro Morata.

Though Chelsea and Morata swiftly condemned the chants after the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday, the FA will contact the Premier League champions on Monday in a bid to identify the individuals.

The offensive chant, in reference to Chelsea's rivalry with Tottenham Hotspur, was frequently heard during the game and the FA is also expected to seek talks with other authorities.

It is understood that Chelsea's quick response, made less than an hour after the final whistle, has been noted by FA officials.

Chelsea's quick response has been noted by the match referee Credit: Getty Images

The statement read: "The club and the players appreciate the fans’ passionate support away from home. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all.

"We’ve spoken to Alvaro after the game. He does not want to be connected with that song in any way and both the club and the player request the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect.”

Chelsea return to action on Tuesday when they face FK Qarabag in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.