New FA data shows increase in abuse of grassroots officials

Allegations of serious offences against match officials in grassroots football increased in 2022-23 from the previous season, according to new FA data.

There were 1,451 allegations, up by 1%, with 72 about an actual or attempted assault, 391 about actual or attempted physical contact and 988 relating to threatening a match official.

There were 42 proven cases of assault or attempted assault.

New rules were brought in during the summer to counteract the issue.

Grassroots clubs in England could be deducted points for "repeated offences of serious misconduct" designed to tackle abusive behaviour towards players and match officials.

They apply at step seven and below of the men's game, and tier three and below in the women's game.

A trial of referees wearing body cameras in adult grassroots football will be doubled to cover eight county associations in 2024 following "encouraging" results.

There were no incidents of abuse recorded in about 500 matches under the trial last season.

Tuesday's Football Association Annual Grassroots Disciplinary Review is the first of its type.

There were 3,636 allegations of serious misconduct - up 9% from 2021-22 - with 82% of charges proved.

Allegations of discrimination were up 10%, with an average of a seven-match suspension for proven charges.

In November, the FA launched its 'Enough Is Enough' campaign to raise awareness of discriminatory behaviour in grassroots football.

Abuse of officials has been a big talking point in elite football in recent times too.

On Monday, Manchester City were fined £120,000 after their players surrounded referee Simon Hooper in the latter stages of their 3-3 Premier League draw with Tottenham on 3 December.

The number of bookings for dissent in the men's and women's professional game has increased by 88% as officials clamp down on player and manager behaviour.

In November, Brighton defender Lewis Dunk was the first player to be sent off for abusing an official while on the pitch during a Premier League game since 2008.

BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas apologised in September for saying referees are "all ruining our game", months after being part of the FA's 'Love Football, Protect the Game' campaign.

Earlier this month, Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler was hit by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca and suffered a minor fracture after receiving several blows from others on the ground.