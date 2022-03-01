FA Cup wrap: Man City, Crystal Palace advance to QF; Spurs beaten by Boro

Three Premier League sides were in FA Cup round of 16 action on Tuesday, as Manchester City and Crystal Palace advanced to the quarterfinals, and Tottenham were beaten in extra time by EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City – recap & highlights

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish got the goals for Man City, as Pep Guardiola opted to rotate roughly half his squad at London Road. It was hardly a walkover without a few nerves and questions throughout, as Manchester City finally broke through right on the hour mark and doubled their advantage seven minutes later (both goals assisted by weekend goal-scorer Phil Foden).

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham – recap & highlights

Antonio Conte’s side showed little fight and even fewer creative ideas at the Riverside Stadium, as Chris Wilder second-division side played the Premier League giant to a stalemate for 90 and 120 minutes — with one small exception: Boro’s 107th-minute goal from Josh Coburn. The 19-year-old academy product was slipped into a dangerous spot by Matt Crooks’ pass, giving Coburn a free shot on Hugo Lloris. He went far post, with power.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City – recap & highlights

Crystal Palace had been to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup just once since 1995, until they booked their place among the final eight with a late victory over EFL Championship side Stoke City. Cheikhou Kouyate opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, but Josh Tymon pulled the visitors back level five minutes later, setting up Jairo Riedewald’s well-hit bouncer through a sea of bodies in the 82nd.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures and results

Tuesday, March 1

Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City

Middlesbrough 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town vs Chelsea — 2:15pm ET

Southampton vs West Ham United — 2:30pm ET

Liverpool vs Norwich City — 3:15pm ET

Thursday, March 3

Everton vs Boreham Wood — 3:15pm ET

Monday, March 7

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town — 2:30pm ET

