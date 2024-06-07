FA Cup win means INEOS must pay Erik ten Hag greater compensation to fire him

Manchester United and INEOS face having to pay more compensation money than originally thought to sack Erik ten Hag.

The future of the Dutchman is the most discussed aspect around Old Trafford these days as he led the team to a worst ever Premier League finish of eighth.

A negative goal difference and only 57 goals scored in the league are the hallmarks of an average team who belong in mid-table.

However, it must also be stated that United suffered unprecedented levels of injuries and were also able to pull a wonderful FA Cup win against rivals Manchester City.

This meant that Ten Hag has now won two trophies in two years, as he enters the final year of his contract.

Numerous coaches such as Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have been linked to the job and it was relayed here yesterday that Gareth Southgate is still top of incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth’s list to take over from Ten Hag.

The Peoples Person has already speculated that one of the reasons INEOS have been delaying the decision is due to the compensation they would have to pay him and how this would affect their PSR standing in a summer where they need to spend what they can on improving the playing squad.

The Mirror have now reported that the FA Cup win has not only made United’s choice more difficult from an on-field perspective, but also in an off-field way.

When United were on course to miss out on Europe with their eighth place league finish, it “meant Ten Hag was facing a 25 per cent cut to his £9 million-a-year salary, which would have dropped £2.25m to £6.75m.”

“But United’s stunning 2-1 victory over City booked them a place in next season’s Europe League and meant Ten Hag did not see his salary slashed by a quarter, under the terms of his contract.”

Many of United’s player and staff’s contracts are incentivised by European competition and this could now haunt INEOS if they wish to get rid of the under-fire coach.

“Having secured a Europa League place after all, any compensation United pay to Ten Hag in the event of his dismissal will now be closer to his £9m-a-year salary, than it would have been if they had lost to Pep Guardiola’s side. United sources have indicated the season review, conducted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his football operations team, remains ongoing and there is no firm timescale in terms of its anticipated completion.”

Whatever INEOS decide to do, they must make the decision fast as United face a summer of upheaval like few windows before.

