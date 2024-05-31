FA Cup win brings 'a lot of question marks' - Fabregas

[Reuters]

Cesc Fabregas has praised Manchester United's performance in their FA Cup final victory over neighbours Manchester City, but also said their display brings "question marks" about why they could not produce that level more consistently throughout the season.

United ended eighth in the Premier League, but finished the campaign on a high with a 2-1 victory at Wembley on Saturday.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Fabregas told the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast: "When you are capable of playing a one-off game at this level, it shows me that you have the potential to play very well throughout the season. Why does this not happen? It's what we need to analyse and try to understand.

"Is it for lack of commitment? Is it for lack of effort, a lack of belief? It's a difficult one, because I always say if you can be extra motivated for a one-off, why are you not the same during the season? And this is what sometimes I fail to understand.

"I understand that sometimes there could be games where it just doesn't happen for you. But when it's the consistency of not playing very well, seeing certain distances between the lines or a guy not running after he loses the ball and not tracking back, and then you see the complete opposite in a one-off game - the last game of the season, because it's City, because it's a final of the FA Cup, everyone's watching - it gives me, to be fair, a lot of question marks.

"But without any doubt, I think Manchester United played the game they should have played, I think Erik ten Hag said it as well. Especially the whole second half, they were defending in their own box, but this is what they had to do for that game. Remember when we spoke about Arsenal, that game at the Etihad [a 0-0 draw in March], when I said I expected something different, but they did exactly what United did and it also worked for them, they got the result that they wanted at the time.

"So, well done to them."

