LIVE, FA Cup third round: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Twenty Nineteen Premier League sides enter the FA Cup this weekend when the monstrous tournament hits the third round proper.

Friday’s FA Cup third round tie between Aston Villa and Liverpool took place despite a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the hosts which led to a closing of Villa’s training ground.

14 positive tests have come back from Villa, nine among first team players, and many other first team players are self-isolating as they were close contacts to those who have COVID-19. Dean Smith and his entire first-team coaching staff were absent for Aston Villa – Liverpool, while U23 coach Mark Delaney managed a Villa team made up of purely U23 and U18 players who have not been in contact with the first team in recent days.

The story took an even odder twist when you consider the Reds played a team of kids against Villa in last season’s League Cup due to fixture congestion and Jurgen Klopp taking all of his first team to the Club World Cup instead of leaving a handful behind to face Villa. That was a 5-0 win for Villa, and this season’s Villa blasted Liverpool 7-2 in Premier League play. The rematch loses a bit of luster given the absence of every player involved in the 7-star showing.

Saturday’s 10 am ET action will see five Premier League sides — Leicester City, Burnley, Fulham West Brom and Sheffield United — in action against lower-division sides. The full list of fixtures for the weekend can be found at the bottom of this page.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against MK Dons this afternoon. ⬇️ Jack Cork makes his first appearance, after a lengthy spell on the side-lines, while JBG returns to the squad. 👊 Will Norris makes his Burnley debut in-between the sticks. #EmiratesFACup | @eToro 🏆 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 9, 2021

Here’s United’s starting XI. 💪 McGoldrick and Mousset lead the line. Stevens & Baldock miss out with injury. pic.twitter.com/hvwH2WIWdC — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 9, 2021

Elsewhere this weekend, some fairytale stories will play out in the FA Cup.

The extra preliminary rounds began Aug. 31 with ninth-tier Woodford Town holding serve with a 3-1 home win over London Colney at the Ashton Playing Fields.

Those teams are usually, for the most part, simply romance stories at this stage in the competition.

Not this time.

Eighth-tier Marine AFC qualified for the third round proper and drew not just a date with a power, but a home date. Tottenham Hotspur visits the Mariners at Rossett Park on Sunday.

How big of an upset would a win be? The match is considered the biggest ever gap between two clubs in the third round of the FA Cup. Marine’s season isn’t even active right now, to boot.

Took the drone down to @MarineAFC ground earlier today. The calm before the storm….

Next week they host Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup Third Round. pic.twitter.com/evh0hTKzwe — Dan Hewitson (@dan_freakbeat) January 2, 2021

Last season, only two teams outside the Football League made it to the third round: fifth-tier AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United. The former was drawn against a Premier League side, but it was newly-promoted Sheffield United away and — again — this was not an eighth-tier opponent versus a recent Champions League finalist.

Marine is sixth in the Northern Premier League’s Division One North West table this season, behind Colne, Ramsbottom United, Workington, Clitheroe, and Dunston UTS.

Spurs are fourth in the Premier League, four points back of Manchester United and Liverpool.

So, basically the same thing.

Marine beat sixth-tier Havant and Waterlooville having earlier knocked off League Two’s Colchester United, Chester (6), Nantwich Town (7), Runcorn Linnets (8), Frickley Athletic (8), Barnoldswick Town (9).

The 127-year-old club is living in the spotlight and has made the most of its chance despite closed doors meaning the club claims it’s lost the chance at around $160,000 between tickets and sponsorship.

Unable to take advantage of fan revenue from the game, they are selling virtual match tickets and received a sponsorship from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Thanks to current sponsors @marinetvl, @CoulsonFlooring and College Cycles for offering to stand down for this match. #COYM with https://t.co/3AVFU6xADJ https://t.co/fD9UE9nzm8 — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 7, 2021

How to watch the FA Cup third round

When: Friday through Monday

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

FA Cup third round

Friday

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Saturday

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Boreham Wood v Millwall

Luton Town v Reading

Norwich City v Coventry City

Chorley v Derby County

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Stevenage v Swansea City

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Burnley v MK Dons

QPR v FulhamM

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town — postponed

Manchester United v Watford

Sunday

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Bristol City v Portsmouth

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Chelsea v Morecambe

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

Marine AFC v Tottenham Hotspur

Newport County v Brighton and Hove Albion

Monday

Stockport County v West Ham United

Premier League

