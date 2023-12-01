When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The FA Cup reaches the third round proper as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.
64 balls will be in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies.
Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in an historic derby final at Wembley in June.
The club’s seventh FA Cup triumph was followed a week later by Champions League success as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a treble.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The draw for the third round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 1pm GMT on Sunday 3 December. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading, which kicks off at 1.30pm.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 as they build-up to live coverage of the Eastleigh vs Reading match from 12.40pm GMT. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.
Which teams are in the draw?
The ball numbers are as follows:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Cardiff City
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Huddersfield Town
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
45. Maidstone United or Barrow
46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe
47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town
48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
50. Alfreton Town or Walsall
51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town
53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town
54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers
57. Eastleigh or Reading
58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic
59. Stevenage or Port Vale
60. Newport County or Barnet
61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town
62. York City or Wigan Athletic
63. Sutton United or Horsham
64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate