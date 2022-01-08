FA Cup roundup: Chelsea trounce Chesterfield; Newcastle bounced by Cambridge

Premier League clubs entered the 2021-22 FA Cup in the third round on Saturday, with most sides (Chelsea, Leicester and Brentford, to name a few) progressing, and one (Newcastle) suffering an embarrassing defeat.

Below is a roundup of all of Saturday’s results in the third round of the FA Cup, plus highlights and information about the fourth round draw…

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Chelsea were 3-0 ahead by the 20th minute, as they cruised to a comfortable home victory over National League (fifth-division) side Chesterfield.

Timo Werner opened the scoring after just six minutes, followed by goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi 12 minutes later and Romelu Lukaku two minutes after that. Andreas Christensen made it 4-0 in the 39th minute and Hakim Ziyech completed Chelsea’s scoring from the penalty spot in the 55th.

Akwasi Asante pulled a goal back in the 80th minute, as the Spireites were knocked out after two wins to reach the third round — but not before collecting the sizable windfall of ticket sales which comes from playing a third round FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge, with its capacity of nearly 42,000.

Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

The shocking result of the round occurred at St. James’ Park, where Newcastle were bounced by Cambridge United of League One, 41 places below the Magpies in the English football pyramid (16th place in the third division).

Joe Ironside scored the game’s only goal in the 56th minute, resulting from a sequence of comedic defending by Newcastle inside their own penalty area. Martin Dubravka rushed out to smother an innocuous half-chance but lost his grip on the ball and spill it inside the six-yard box. The ensuing shot was headed off the goal line, but only as far as Ironside, who tracked back wrapped his right foot around the ball on the half-volley, somehow guiding it past three black and white-striped shirts.

Leicester City 4-1 Watford

Youri Tielemans (penalty kick) and James Madison put the Foxes 2-0 ahead after 25 minutes, but the Hornets hit back through Joao Pedro just two minutes later and looked like turning Saturday’s only all-Premier League clash into a thriller. Unfortunately for the neutrals, Harvey Barnes restored the two-goal lead in the 54th minute and Marc Albrighton completed the scoring in the 85th.

Port Vale 1-4 Brentford

Brentford’s 4-1 victory might sound a bit more comfortable than it was in reality, despite the fact that League Two side Port Vale took just one shot in the game (and scored from it).

Marcus Forss opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Bryan Mbeumo scored his first goal in the 66th to make it 2-0. Port Vale halved the lead when Kian Harratt got the lone shot off in the 70th minute, but Mbeumo quickly brought it back at 3-1 and then completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 87th.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town — 7:30am ET

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient — 9am ET

Cardiff vs Preston North End — 9am ET

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City — 9am ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe — 9am ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United — 9am ET

West Ham United vs Leeds United — 9am ET

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town — 9am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal — 12:10pm ET

FA Cup fourth round draw – date & time

Sunday, Jan. 4, following the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

