FA Cup round-up: Everton need extra time to see off Rotherham, Millwall defeat Boreham Wood

Carlo Ancelotti’s first win as a manager came a few months after Everton’s last major trophy and if his latest victory may rank among the least impressive of his 26-year career, at least his club are a step clearer to ending the longest wait for silverware in their history.

Ancelotti is not accustomed to seeing his sides outshot by Rotherham over 90 minutes or being taken to extra time by a team who may be in League One next season. He needed an extra half-hour to see off a budget outfit 36 places below Everton, a goal from the substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure to do what a £150 million starting 11 could not and condemn the Millers to defeat.

Second from bottom in the Championship, with just four points from nine games, lacking an away win against top-flight opponents in the FA Cup in Ancelotti’s lifetime, Rotherham ought to have presented ideal opponents. Instead, they gave Everton a fright, outwitting and outworking them for long periods. Ancelotti had his head in his hands in frustration at one point. No wonder.

Manager Paul Warne had said he could be star-struck by sharing a technical area with Ancelotti. His team certainly were not as they won the midfield battle. Matthew Olosunde, the former New York Red Bull who now plies his trade at the New York Stadium, gave Lucas Digne a torrid time on his comeback and picked an opportune time to score his first senior goal. For swathes of the second half, Rotherham looked the likelier winners.

Eventually, Everton’s strength in depth told. The hitherto quiet James Rodriguez supplied a slide-rule pass, the replacement Doucoure ran on to it and slotted in a shot. There ought to have been a third, when another substitute Bernard hit the post, but a lead of any variety flattered Everton.

Their problems felt all the more unexpected as they had an ideal start. Everton’s first goal of the new year came from a past mistake. Cenk Tosun has been limited to 44 minutes of Premier League football this season. The £27 million man is rarely trusted as an alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had started 19 of Everton’s first 20 games, but he marked his first Everton start since November 2019 with his first goal under Ancelotti.

Anthony Gordon twisted and turned on the half-way line before supplying a piercing pass. Tosun raced cleared of Rotherham’s five-man defence. and dinked a finish over Jamal Blackman with an assurance that belied the fact he had not scored a club goal for 50 weeks. Later Tosun, one of the few understudies to acquit themselves well, thought he had won it, only for VAR to disallow a volley.

Before then, Rotherham excelled. They could have levelled much sooner. Matt Crooks teed up Michael Smith, whose rising shot cleared the Everton bar. Crooks himself came close, flicking a header on to the roof of the net.

Everton were also grateful to Robin Olsen. Coming in for the rested Jordan Pickford, the Swede suggested he could take his place more often with a terrific double save. First he repelled Olosunde’s low drive, after the wing-back surged into the penalty area, and then he got back on his feet to turn Dan Barlaser’s 20-yard shot behind.

But while their goal contained a touch of fortune, they earned their equaliser. Smith’s pass deflected off Tom Davies for Olosunde to swivel and shoot in off the far post. He nearly had an assist a few minutes later, Wes Harding skewing a shot over from Olosunde’s low cross. Rotherham almost had the scalp of Everton.

Millwall ruthless in dispatching Boreham Wood

By John Aizlewood at Meadow Park

The romance of the FA Cup? Not here. On a cold Hertfordshire lunchtime, Millwall of the Championship came to Boreham Wood of the National League and left with a passage to round four secured. They did it with maximum ruthlessness, minimum fuss and the shark-eyed certainty of those who know romance is dead.

Millwall arrived at Meadow Park in the wake of a covid-cancelled festive period which helped mask a slump that sees them without a Championship victory since October. They had, though, not lost to a non-league club since Clive Walker’s strike at The Den propelled Woking into the FA Cup second round in 1996.

Sixty six places lower in the pyramid, Boreham Wood, meanwhile kicked off their first FA Cup third round tie seeking their sixth successive victory and with the scalp of Southend United on their belts.

Millwall’s bench was strong should the tale have taken an unexpected turn, but they were a team in a hurry. Unafraid to match the physicality of Boreham Wood’s man-mountain central defenders David Stephens and Jamal Fyfield, they utilised the speed of Scott Malone on the left, the craft of Ryan Leonard in the centre, while Kenneth Zohore and Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott were in a mood most impish. Parrott went close twice, Kane Smith cleared off the line after a scramble and home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore distinguished himself with flying saves from Leonard and Zohore. The only real surprise about Millwall’s opener was that it took half-an hour to arrive. Malone crossed and Zohore ghosted through a static defence to guide home.

With their big day reduced to an atmosphere-free romp in the chill, Boreham Wood struggled to cope. They plugged away in doughty fashion and Sorba Thomas injected creativity, but nothing in their first half showing threatened an upset. Matt Rhead, a mainstay of Lincoln City’s trek to the FA Cup quarter final in 2018, added muscle and bustle, but at 36 he lacked the mobility to cause Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce and Scott Hutchinson anything beyond mild discomfort.

Yet, once Ashmore had saved smartly again, this time from Cooper’s header after Malone’s corner, Boreham Wood had their brief moment. Already booked, cooper was fortunate to remain on the field after seeming to elbow Junior Morias, signed on loan from St Mirren and making his second debut for the club he left in 2016. Morias was behind Boreham Wood’s big chance, sprinting down the right and crossing low for the unmarked Rhead. All alone in the penalty area, the striker hit the roof of the North Bank and with the miss went Wood’s hopes.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett juggled his forward line and soon Tom Bradshaw was beating Ashmore but also beating the post after clumsy defending allowed him to run through on goal. The respite was brief and Millwall second their progress when Malone sent in another wickedly curling corner and Shaun Hutchinson rose imperiously above Fyfield to head his first of the season past Ashmore. And that was very much that.