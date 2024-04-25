FA Cup not why Coventry set to miss top six - Robins

Coventry boss Mark Robins says his team have had a 'real go' at the Championship and FA Cup [Rex]

Coventry City manager Mark Robins says their FA Cup run is not the only reason why they are going to miss out on a Championship play-off spot.

The Sky Blues lost 3-2 to Hull City to effectively end their hopes of a top-six finish.

That loss came just three days after their dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Coventry are now nine points behind West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City in fifth and sixth with just three matches to go, and have an inferior goal difference.

“It’s not just the FA Cup – it is a factor but there’s a lot of other things that contribute to why you miss out,” said Robins.

The defeat by Hull was a fourth in five Championship games in April as the Sky Blues lost momentum at a crucial point.

They twice equalised after the Tigers went ahead, but had nothing left in the tank following Noah Ohio's 78th-minute goal.

It means they will not make another trip to Wembley, having also lost the play-off final to Luton Town last season.

“We know why it is,” Robins told BBC CWR. “We can’t afford any injuries at all and when you get those, it has cost us dearly.

“At the end of the day, we’ve had a real go at both competitions. It’s been a brilliant effort from everyone, but we’ve come up just short.”