FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Wrexham and more learn fate

32 teams will take part in the FA Cup fourth round and tonight’s draw will see them discover who they face in the next stage of the competition. The current cup winners, Manchester City, are in brilliant form following their 5-0 hammering of Huddersfield at the weekend and will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the next round while Premier League leaders Liverpool host Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

One of the biggest results from the third round saw National League South club Maidstone United defeat League One’s Stevenage and they will take on Ipswich away from home. Hollywood favourites Wrexham have a tricky tie away to Blackburn Rovers who tend to perform in the FA Cup while Chelsea were drawn against Aston Villa and Newcastle face Fulham.

Tonight’s draw took place in the build-up to Manchester United’s encounter with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium and the winner of this match faces either Newport County or Eastleigh.

Relive the draw live below:

FA Cup fourth round draw live

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place ahead of Wigan’s clash with Man Utd

10 Premier League sides remain in the competition (excluding replays) including Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Tottenham host Manchester City with Liverpool taking on Norwich or Bristol Rovers at Anfield

National League club Maidstone United face Ipswich away

Chelsea face Aston Villa, Newcastle travel to Fulham in all Premier League fixtures

Wigan vs Manchester United

20:09 , Mike Jones

That's all from the FA Cup fourth round draw until a round up of the fixtures later this evening.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full

20:01 , Mike Jones

Watford vs Southampton.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham.

Bournemouth vs Swansea.

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves.

West Ham or Bristol City vsNottingham Forest or Blackpool.

Leicester vs Hull City or Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United.

Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

Tottenham vs Manchester City.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle.

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton.

Newport County or Eastleigh vs Wigan Athletic or Manchester United.

Sheffield United vs Brighton.

Fulham vs Newcastle.

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:59 , Mike Jones

The draw is now complete. There are a bunch of all Premier League fixtures and we’ll have the full draw in just a moment...

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:59 , Mike Jones

Newport County or Eastleigh will be playing Wigan Athletic or Manchester United.

Sheffield United are playing Brighton.

And finally, Fulham take on Newcastle.

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:58 , Mike Jones

Liverpool host Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

Tottenham are taking on Manchester City, the defending champions.

Leeds United face Plymouth Argyle.

Crystal Palace or Everton play Luton or Bolton.

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:56 , Mike Jones

Leicester are playing Hull City or Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday are hosting Coventry City.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in an all Premier League tie.

Ipswich Town will take on Maidstone United, the National League South side.

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:54 , Mike Jones

Blackburn Rovers will take on Wrexham.

Bournemouth face Swansea.

West Brom are hosting Brentford or Wolves.

West Ham or Bristol City are playing Nottingham Forest or Blackpool.

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:53 , Mike Jones

The first team out of the pot are Watford who will play Southampton.

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:50 , Mike Jones

Here’s a reminder of all the ball numbers, there’s 32 teams in the hat for the fourth round:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers (replay)

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton and Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers (replay)

6. West Ham United or Bristol City (replay)

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton (replay)

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool (replay)

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United - kick-off 8:15pm, Monday night

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers (replay)

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh (replay)

32. Hull City or Birmingham City (replay)

FA Cup fourth round draw

19:47 , Mike Jones

It’s almost time for the fourth round draw to get underway before the start of Manchester United’s trip to Wigan Athletic this evening.

We’ll have all the updates from the draw which is taking place live on ITV1.

West Ham held to draw as Tommy Conway equaliser earns Bristol City an FA Cup replay

19:45 , Mike Jones

David Moyes faces a trip back to his former club after West Ham were held to a 1-1 FA Cup draw by Bristol City.

The Hammers looked on course for a comfortable afternoon when Jarrod Bowen fired them into an early lead.

It proved to be anything but, however, after a second-half equaliser from Tommy Conway secured a replay for the rocking Robins.

West Ham’s squad would have been given a whole a week off had they won this third-round tie, but they will now be dragged back in on Friday as Moyes, who reached Wembley twice as a player with City, prepares for a return to Ashton Gate.

West Ham held to draw as Tommy Conway equaliser earns Bristol City an FA Cup replay

Why Manchester United clash signals the start of Wigan’s next chapter

19:38 , Mike Jones

Wigan are an embodiment of the magic of the FA Cup. A local town team from a lower league that, on the right occasion, punches above their weight to take out a giant – usually Manchester City.

Their greatest triumph came in 2013. Roberto Martinez’s side took on City in the FA Cup final at Wembley, edging the game 1-0 thanks to a Ben Watson header in stoppage time that won them the trophy for the very first time.

The following year, with Uwe Rosler now in charge, Wigan journeyed to the Etihad Stadium for the quarter-final and defeated City 2-1. Their trophy defence later ended in a penalty shootout against Arsenal in the final four.

Why Manchester United clash signals the start of Wigan’s next chapter

The magic of the FA Cup third round and how Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham changed Marine AFC forever

19:30 , Mike Jones

Marine’s 2021 FA Cup run was so far detached from reality that their manager, Neil Young, remembers every kick like a vivid dream.

He can still see the last penalty of the shootout which shocked League Two Colchester United on their own patch in the first round, “one of my greatest memories in football”. He can still picture Niall Cummins’ dramatic 120th-minute winner against Havant & Waterlooville in the second round which sparked “bedlam”, even in an empty stadium in lockdown.

That result was their ninth knockout win of the competition and it put Marine AFC, a volunteer-led club playing in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, into the hat for the third round with some of the biggest team in the world. It was only the second time an eighth-tier side had ever reached that stage of the FA Cup.

How a magical FA Cup third round and Mourinho’s Spurs changed Marine forever

Wigan vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup third round team news, line-ups and more tonight

19:22 , Mike Jones

Wigan Athletic host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round with the prospect of another giant-killing result on the cards for the League One side. The Latics famously defeated Manchester City in the cup final in 2013 then again in the 2018 fifth round against a Pep Guardiola side featuring Sergio Aguero and David Silva.

Though they currently sit 17th in League One, Wigan have a decently strong side that can challenge the top contenders in the league on their day. Taking on Manchester United is another prospect entirely though manager Shaun Maloney has good memories of facing the Red Devils having scored the goal in Wigan’s only victory over the Old Trafford outfit back in 2012.

Follow live updates for the match right here:

‘Get on with it’ says Critchley after FA Cup replay backlash

19:15 , Mike Jones

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley suggested Premier League managers who have spoken out against replays, including Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Brentford’s Thomas Frank, should just “get on with it”.

“I can’t go against Jurgen Klopp, he’s the boss!” Critchley, a former Liverpool academy manager, quipped. “But I can’t wait – replay at Bloomfield Road.

“I don’t think they should be scrapped at all. It is so important for football in general. The level now between the Premier League and the rest is getting wider and wider – it is harder to cause an upset.

“It is such an achievement to cause an upset. So if you get a second chance to do it, we’d rip your hand off for that. We are delighted we have got a replay. Yeah it’s a busy schedule, but so what, get on with it.

“This was our 35th game of the season. The Premier League teams haven’t played that. They get international breaks, time off. We don’t. I remember going when there was third games and fourth games – brilliant.

“Get on with it. Look at the resources, the finance, the staffing… we don’t have that. It’s tough, get on with it, let’s play football.”

It changes plan – Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans lack of break as Forest get replay

19:07 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his side’s winter break plans were in disarray after they were forced to an FA Cup third-round replay by Blackpool at the City Ground.

Forest needed to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with the League One side, who beat them 4-1 at this stage last season, meaning the tie will be decided at Bloomfield Road in the week commencing January 15.

The Premier League side were not due to play again until January 20 and were set to spend time together at St George’s Park, but plans will now change, as Nuno became the latest top-flight boss to bemoan third-round replays.

It changes plan – Nuno Espirito Santo bemoans lack of break as Forest get replay

The Luis Diaz finish that changed Liverpool’s January plans

19:00 , Mike Jones

Eventually, Liverpool found their match-winners, even if the first came from a player in white. Without Mohamed Salah for the first time this month, it was a touch off Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior that ensured the Reds advanced into the FA Cup fourth round and avoided a replay against their title rivals, whose winless run extended to a fourth game.

It would have hardly been Jurgen Klopp’s plan - but as Luis Diaz rifled in a late second, it meant Liverpool can now enter a crucial phase of their season without their talisman and leading scorer but bolstered by a big win.

It is Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota who will all need to step up over the next month to cover for the absence of the Egypt captain, as the Reds battle on three fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Instead, after missed chances, misplaced passes, and a growing sense that Liverpool’s wastefulness was going to cost them, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inswinging corner that was directed past Aaron Ramsdale by the unfortunate Kiwior. If it relaxed Liverpool, Diaz finally brought some composure with a thumping late finish to seal it.

The Luis Diaz finish that changed Liverpool’s January plans

Wrexham's Hollywood owners revel in the team's latest big win in FA Cup

18:52 , Mike Jones

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have FA Cup fever — just like their soccer club Wrexham.

The Hollywood stars were watching from their homes in the United States as Wrexham won 1-0 at local rival Shrewsbury, a team from one division higher in English soccer’s pyramid, in the third round of the famous competition on Sunday.

The Welsh club will find out on Monday its opponent in the fourth round — or the last 32 — and there’s a good chance it will be a team from the Premier League.

Wrexham's Hollywood owners revel in the team's latest big win in FA Cup

Guardiola welcomes return of ‘unique’ Kevin De Bruyne: ‘These guys win games’

18:45 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne as exceptional and unique after his impressive return to action in Manchester City’s FA Cup stroll against Huddersfield.

The Belgian playmaker appeared as a 57th-minute substitute and set up a goal as the holders breezed past the Championship strugglers 5-0 in a one-sided third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It was De Bruyne’s first outing in five months after a long lay-off following hamstring surgery and his comeback is timely as City step up the intensity for the second half of the campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne return brings Man City’s greatest threat - and one old problem to solve

18:37 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp has a habit of conjuring a memorable phrase. He does not restrict his attentions purely to Liverpool. “When Kevin De Bruyne is warming up, the whole country is starting to shake,” the German said last week. When De Bruyne has been warming up, the Etihad Stadium has started to roar. “Oh, Kevin De Bruyne” is scarcely one of the wittier chants around; nor does it need to be. The mention of the man is a reminder of his menace.

After 28 games out, De Bruyne was back. His comeback occurred in the FA Cup but the tremors Klopp referenced might have been reverberating around the Premier League and the Champions League.

He returned in fitting fashion, with an assist 17 minutes into his cameo in the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield, a deft cross that showed precision and vision. Jeremy Doku converted it. “The quality of the assist for the Jeremy goal,” Pep Guardiola marvelled. “We are incredibly delighted he is back.”

De Bruyne return brings Man City’s greatest threat - and one old problem to solve

When are the FA Cup third-round replays?

18:30 , Mike Jones

Some Premier League managers were not so lucky with their FA Cup third round results and face a replay before knowing if they’ll be heading out of the competition or into the next round. The likes of David Moyes (West Ham), Sean Dyche (Everton) and Gary O’Neil (Wolves) will all be considering plans to fit another fixture into the schedule.

Here are the dates for the the third-round replays:

Tuesday 16 January

Birmingham City vs Hull City

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Bolton vs Luton Town

Bristol City vs West Ham

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich

Eastleigh vs Newport

Wolves vs Brentford

Wednesday, 17 January

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Maidstone United fly high

18:22 , Mike Jones

A 1-0 win over Stevenage gave National League side, Maidstone United, the hopes of landing a big club in the next round of the FA Cup.

Going into Monday’s fourth-round draw, Maidstone manager George Elokobi said it would be a dream to make the trip back to Molineux to face his former side Wolves - who must beat Brentford in a replay to make it through.

“There is a chance and if it happens, that is going to be the icing on the cake and I’m sure the Molineux is going to be rocking if it is away,” he told BBC Radio Kent.

“Or if it is here at the Gallagher it would be an incredible day for the football club but whoever we draw in the fourth round, we deserve it and we will respect them and I’m sure they’re going to give us the respect, and the fans will come out in their numbers.

“Whoever we draw, it’s a privilege and a great time to be a Maidstone United player, fan, for the management team, owners and backroom staff.

“It is a historic day.”

Wrexham beat Shrewsbury to reach fourth round

18:15 , Mike Jones

Wrexham added some more fuel for their documentary with a well-earned victory over rivals Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round.

In front of their first sell-out crowd since the fourth-round tie with Liverpool in 2020, League One’s Shrewsbury notched up a bunch of first-half chances, but it was Tom O’Connor’s deflected strike on 72 minutes that sealed the match in Wrexham’s favour.

“This was a day for our supporters and not just the ones that were here but the ones back at home,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Shropshire.

“It’s a local derby, and 16 years ago, Shrewsbury beat us to all but condemn the club to the National League. When you have had that pain of being a Wrexham fan during that period, it’s great that we gave our supporters a day to celebrate.”

Arsenal’s latest defeat echoes to a past era of missed chances

18:08 , Mike Jones

Here they go again. It is remarkable how almost everything around a club can change and, with a few familiar notes, there are suddenly so many echoes of the past.

Here was the Arsenal attack, taking that one extra pass when they should have shot. Here were the Arsenal fans, agitatedly imploring the manager to buy a striker and sometimes turning to the press box to angrily reiterate the point. There was the big-club opposition showing them how it’s done. There was the Arsenal manager defiantly talking a good game and maybe a better one for his team than actually happened.

Was this 2014 again, or even 2008? What next, checking out AFTV? One of Mikel Arteta’s lines in his post-game press conference did actually generate as much online traction as one of the more excitable arguments on the fan channel would.

Arsenal’s latest defeat echoes a past era of missed chances

When will the fourth-round matches take place?

18:00 , Mike Jones

The fourth-round matches are set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.

What are the ball numbers?

17:52 , Mike Jones

The winners of the 32 third-round ties will go into the hat for Monday’s draw. Below are the ball numbers:

How can I watch it?

17:45 , Mike Jones

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 during the build-up to live coverage of the Wigan vs Manchester United match on Monday evening.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT, with the draw expected to begin about 20 minutes into the show. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

You can also listen to live coverage of the draw on talkSPORT from 7:50pm.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

17:37 , Mike Jones

The draw for the fourth round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 7.50pm GMT on Monday 8 January.

The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

Good evening!

17:30 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup’s fourth round draw as the remaining team discover which sides they will be playing in the next round.

The draw is scheduled to take place just before 8pm tonight ahead of Wigan Athletic’s clash against Manchester United with the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Wrexham waiting to find out their fates.

We’ll have all the build up to the draw, and the match, so stick around.