FA Cup fifth-round draw LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester Utd, Man City, Chelsea/Aston Villa learn fate

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place this afternoon with teams starting to dream of a day out at Wembley.

The draw will begin just ahead of the fourth-round tie between Liverpool and Norwich, with the Reds welcoming the Canaries to Anfield just two days after Jurgen Klopp confirmed his shock departure this summer. Newport will also be in the hat, given their home tie against Manchester United kicks off later this afternoon.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United are the story of the fourth round so far, after sinking Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town to book their place in the fifth round. The final tie of the round takes place on Monday night between Blackburn and Wrexham, with several replays to follow.

The fifth round ties are scheduled to take place during the week commencing Monday 26 February and winners will pocket £225,000. Follow the draw live below plus get the latest odds and tips for Newport v Man Utd right here:

FA Cup fifth round draw live

Draw set to take place from 2pm GMT live on ITV1

Fifth round draw ball numbers

Maidstone United pull off stunning Cup win at Ipswich

11:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of some of yesterday’s action, as Maidstone United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets of recent times. Goals from Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne sealed a 2-1 win over Championship promotion chasers Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Maidstone pull off historic FA Cup shock and Brighton win thriller

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV and online

Friday 26 January 2024 17:06 , Jack Rathborn

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place this weekend following the latest batch of ties in the 2023-24 competition.

The fifth round is likely to see plenty of lower ranked clubs involved, after the fourth-round draw paired 10 Premier League clubs together in five all-top-flight ties.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw, and get all the latest betting offers here.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Friday 26 January 2024 17:06 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to Independent Sport’s live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round draw.

It promises to be a fascinating round with plenty of sides outside the Premier League poised to feature after 10 teams from the top tier were paired together in the fourth round.

Follow for all the ties drawn out of the hat ahead of Liverpool v Norwich at Anfield and the immediate reaction as a trip to Wembley draws ever closer.