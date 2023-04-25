Erik Ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes - FA Cup final 2023, Manchester City vs Manchester United: What time is it and what TV channel is it on? - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Erik ten Hag has promised that his side will “give everything” to dent Manchester City’s Treble bid and secure a second piece of silverware this season.

United overcame Brighton in a tense penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Sunday to set up a first all-Manchester FA Cup final on June 3.

Ten Hag will be bidding to add the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup already won in his first season in charge at Old Trafford. But victory over City would also stop City from equalling United's achievement of 1999 in winning a treble of Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.

“We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything,” the United manager said. “So the fans can rely on that – that we will give it and do it against every opponent.

“But, of course, we want to give that against City. We want to give the fans that, for sure.”

City, who beat Sheffield United to reach the Cup final, can take a significant step towards a fifth league title in six seasons by defeating leaders Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

Ten Hag, whose side beat City 2-1 in the league in January, admitted his team will have to play “the perfect game” to beat Pep Guardiola’s men again.

“We are proof, proof that we could beat them but then we have to play the perfect game,” he said. “I think that [in January] was the perfect game we played this season but we have to go again."

When is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday, June 3 2023.

Where is the FA Cup final?

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium.

What time does the FA Cup final kick-off?

The FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City is poised to revert to its traditional 3pm kick-off for the first time in more than a decade after police deemed it a "high-risk" fixture.

Confirmation is expected on Wednesday afternoon but, after 12 years of effectively being an early evening event by starting at around 5pm, talks between the Football Association and the Metropolitan Police have moved towards agreement on an earlier start time.

Although security and logistical advice is understood to be the main factor driving decisions for the first ever Manchester derby final, an earlier kick-off will also please fans of both clubs who are making the 170-mile journey.

The last 3pm FA Cup final kick-off was in 2011 but concerns have been raised at the higher risk of disorder associated with later start times. The final will not be played until June 3 rather than the usual mid-May date after club football was pushed back this season to accommodate a winter World Cup.

This means a date clash with the Derby, which is also being screened by ITV and is now set to start after the FA Cup final. A half-time start for the horse racing has also been mooted. Broadcasters and sponsors have favoured later FA Cup final start times but the FA’s priority has to be security and police advice, particularly following the disorder that so marred the Euro 2021 final.

The FA Cup final atmosphere is certain to be emotionally charged, with City potentially on course to emulate Manchester United’s historic Treble in 1999 of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumphs.

City play Arsenal on Wednesday night for what promises to be a Premier League title decider before facing defending champions Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League. The winners of the Milan derby, between AC and Inter, will await City or Real in the final in Istanbul on June 10, which is being staged the week after the FA Cup final.

What TV channel is the FA Cup final on?

This year the BBC and ITV have shared the broadcast rights for the FA Cup and the final will be shown on both channels.

