FA Cup final 2023, Manchester City vs Manchester United: What time is it and what TV channel is it on?

Ruben Dias of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Manchester, England - Getty Images/Michael Regan

City are desperate to scratch their Champions League itch and lay their hands on a first European Cup but Ruben Dias says it is imperative they put Inter Milan firmly to one side and focus solely on overcoming United in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

“We’ve not done anything yet,” the City defender said. “We definitely know what we’re going for and we really want it. But we know if we start to think too far ahead then it will kill us. Our heads are on training. Little by little, we think. Just think and do it.

“Having a bit of tension in these games is what makes you run more, makes you make a bigger effort and reach your best level. It’s good that all of us know how to manage it well.”

Asked which is the bigger game, Dias said: “The next one and the next one is United. Our best chance of beating United is just by being Manchester City. It’ll be a tight game. A final is a final, it’ll always be tight – whatever the odds.”

When is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday, June 3 2023.

Where is the FA Cup final?

The final at Wembley Stadium in north London.

What time does the FA Cup final kick-off?

The FA Cup final is back to its traditional 3pm kick-off for the first time in more than a decade, after police deemed it a “high-risk” fixture.

Although security and logistical advice is understood to be the main factor driving decisions for the first Manchester derby final, an earlier kick-off will also please fans of both clubs who are making the 170-mile journey.

The last 3pm FA Cup final kick-off was in 2011 but concerns have been raised at the higher risk of disorder associated with later start times.

The final is in June rather than the usual mid-May date after club football was pushed back this season to accommodate a winter World Cup.

This means a date clash with the Epsom Derby, which is also being screened by ITV and is now set to start at 1.30, before the FA Cup final.

What TV channel is the FA Cup final on?

This year the BBC and ITV have shared the broadcast rights for the FA Cup and the final will be shown on both channels.

Who is the referee for the game?

The job has gone to referee Paul Tierney.

The 42-year-old is from Wigan in Greater Manchester and is understood to be a Wigan Athletic fan. He has been a target for Jürgen Klopp this season, although the Liverpool manager has subsequently backtracked on highly critical comments about Tierney, and the decision by the Football Association shows they rate the referee highly.

Tierney will be assisted by Neil Davies and Scott Ledger with fellow referee Peter Banks as fourth official. League Cup final referee David Coote will act as video assistant referee alongside Simon Long.

Paul Tierney - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Could the FA Cup final be disrupted by protests?

By Mike McGrath

The Football Association have spoken to police over the FA Cup final being invaded by Just Stop Oil activists but have been warned it could be impossible.

Last weekend’s rugby union Premiership final was halted by the civil resistance group spraying orange powder on the pitch at Twickenham and there was also a high-profile protest at the snooker World Championships at the Crucible.

Just Stop Oil are “demanding the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects” according to their official website, with Wembley on high alert.

“The safety and security requirements for each event at Wembley Stadium are assessed individually,” said a Wembley Stadium spokesperson when asked about the potential of a Just Stop Oil protest. “We work closely with the Police and the relevant authorities during this process to ensure that our security protocols meet the highest standards.”

Security expert Alex Bomberg, chairman of Intelligent Protection International, believes the 90,000 capacity means it will be impossible to stop a protestor from bringing in powder to the stadium and the most important factor is securing players and the technical areas in the event of activists getting onto the pitch.

“It is very difficult especially when you have activists who, like in terrorism, don’t care about trespassing in an area,” he told Telegraph Sport. “They accept the risk of arrest and prosecution as that is part of their modus operandi. You cannot just impose tougher laws or greater fines.

“We have learnt through history that you cannot cage people into stands, so it has to be open. And searching everyone for powder is complicated and not an option. It would be a case of how many stewards are being used and whether they are trained in situation awareness or behavioural detection, which I am uncertain is the case.”

What are the managers saying?

Erik ten Hag has promised that his side will “give everything” to dent Manchester City’s Treble bid and secure a second piece of silverware this season.

United overcame Brighton in a tense penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw at Wembley to set up a first all-Manchester FA Cup final on June 3.

Ten Hag will be bidding to add the FA Cup to the League Cup already won in his first season in charge at Old Trafford. But victory over City would also stop City from equalling United’s achievement of 1999 in winning a treble of Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.

“We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything,” the United manager said. “So the fans can rely on that – that we will give it and do it against every opponent.

“But, of course, we want to give that against City. We want to give the fans that, for sure.”

City, who beat Sheffield United to reach the Cup final, have wrapped up the League title and the FA Cup final will be the second leg of their big to win the Treble — a feat achieved only once by an English team, United in 1999.

Ten Hag, whose side beat City 2-1 in the League in January, admitted his team will have to play “the perfect game” to beat Pep Guardiola’s men again.

“We are proof, proof that we could beat them but then we have to play the perfect game,” he said. “I think that [in January] was the perfect game we played this season, but we have to go again.”

