FA Cup fourth-round fixtures: Every game, TV channel and start time this weekend
The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.
Bournemouth and Swansea kick-off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on S4C as the Swans attempt to overcome the Premier League’s high-flying Cherries.
Four intriguing fixtures follow on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch is Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City (ITV 1). Can Ange Postecoglou’s side use home advantage to knock out the reigning champions?
The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United (BBC One), face Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham v Newcastle United (ITV 4).
Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).
Here are all of the Full FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend
Thursday 25 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
19:45
3
AFC Bournemouth
VS
Swansea City
Live on S4C
Friday 26 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
19:45
5
Bristol City
VS
Nottingham Forest
19:45
7
Sheffield Wednesday
VS
Coventry City
19:45
8
Chelsea
VS
Aston Villa
20:00
11
Tottenham Hotspur
VS
Manchester City
Live on ITV1
Saturday 27 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
12:30
9
Ipswich Town
VS
Maidstone United
Live on BBC One
15:00
6
Leicester City
VS
Birmingham City
15:00
12
Leeds United AFC
VS
Plymouth Argyle
15:00
13
Everton
VS
Luton Town
15:00
15
Sheffield United
VS
Brighton & Hove Albion
19:00
16
Fulham
VS
Newcastle United
Live on ITV4
Sunday 28 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
11:45
4
West Bromwich Albion
VS
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Live on ITV1
14:00
1
Watford
VS
Southampton
14:30
10
Liverpool
VS
Norwich City
Live on ITV1
16:30
14
Newport County AFC
VS
Manchester United
Live on BBC One
Monday 29 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
19:30
2
Blackburn Rovers
VS
Wrexham AFC
Live on BBC Wales
What are the remaining round dates?
Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February
Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March
Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April
Final: Saturday 25 May