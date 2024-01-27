FA Cup fourth-round fixtures: Every game, TV channel and start time this weekend

What they’re all playing for: the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium (PA)

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the 2023-24 competition, and a host of ties will be shown live on TV.

Bournemouth and Swansea kick-off the action on Thursday night at the Vitality Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on S4C as the Swans attempt to overcome the Premier League’s high-flying Cherries.

Four intriguing fixtures follow on Friday night, including Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Aston Villa, but the pick of the bunch is Tottenham Hotspur’s meeting with Manchester City (ITV 1). Can Ange Postecoglou’s side use home advantage to knock out the reigning champions?

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United (BBC One), face Ipswich Town on Saturday, before three all-Premier League ties including Fulham v Newcastle United (ITV 4).

Sunday will see Liverpool take on Norwich City (ITV 1) before Newport play the game of their lives against Manchester United (BBC One). Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham rounds off the ties on Monday night (BBC Wales).

Here are all of the Full FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, start times and TV channels this weekend, and get all the latest betting offers here.

Thursday 25 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper 19:45 3 AFC Bournemouth VS Swansea City Live on S4C

Friday 26 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper 19:45 5 Bristol City VS Nottingham Forest 19:45 7 Sheffield Wednesday VS Coventry City 19:45 8 Chelsea VS Aston Villa 20:00 11 Tottenham Hotspur VS Manchester City Live on ITV1

Saturday 27 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper 12:30 9 Ipswich Town VS Maidstone United Live on BBC One 15:00 6 Leicester City VS Birmingham City 15:00 12 Leeds United AFC VS Plymouth Argyle 15:00 13 Everton VS Luton Town 15:00 15 Sheffield United VS Brighton & Hove Albion 19:00 16 Fulham VS Newcastle United Live on ITV4

Sunday 28 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper 11:45 4 West Bromwich Albion VS Wolverhampton Wanderers Live on ITV1 14:00 1 Watford VS Southampton 14:30 10 Liverpool VS Norwich City Live on ITV1 16:30 14 Newport County AFC VS Manchester United Live on BBC One

Monday 29 January 2024 Fourth Round Proper 19:30 2 Blackburn Rovers VS Wrexham AFC Live on BBC Wales

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May