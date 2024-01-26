Advertisement

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV and online

Lawrence Ostlere
·3 min read
The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place this weekend following the latest batch of ties in the 2023-24 competition.

The fifth round is likely to see plenty of lower ranked clubs involved, after the fourth-round draw paired 10 Premier League clubs together in five all-top-flight ties.

Chelsea v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Manchester City, Everton v Luton, Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle were pulled out of the hat to ensure five big names will fall at their second hurdle.

The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, were drawn against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, while Newport were handed the game of their lives against Manchester United.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will be held on Sunday 28 January at around 2.10pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and online

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 before Liverpool’s tie with Norwich City, which kicks off at 2.30pm.

It will be streamed online via the ITVX app and website.

What are the fourth-round fixtures?

Thursday 25 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

19:45

3

AFC Bournemouth

VS

Swansea City

Live on S4C

Friday 26 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

19:45

5

Bristol City

VS

Nottingham Forest

19:45

7

Sheffield Wednesday

VS

Coventry City

19:45

8

Chelsea

VS

Aston Villa

20:00

11

Tottenham Hotspur

VS

Manchester City

Live on ITV1

Saturday 27 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

12:30

9

Ipswich Town

VS

Maidstone United

Live on BBC One

15:00

6

Leicester City

VS

Birmingham City

15:00

12

Leeds United AFC

VS

Plymouth Argyle

15:00

13

Everton

VS

Luton Town

15:00

15

Sheffield United

VS

Brighton & Hove Albion

19:00

16

Fulham

VS

Newcastle United

Live on ITV4

Sunday 28 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

11:45

4

West Bromwich Albion

VS

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Live on ITV1

14:00

1

Watford

VS

Southampton

14:30

10

Liverpool

VS

Norwich City

Live on ITV1

16:30

14

Newport County AFC

VS

Manchester United

Live on BBC One

Monday 29 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper

19:30

2

Blackburn Rovers

VS

Wrexham AFC

Live on BBC Wales

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

No. The fourth round is the final round in which a match can be replayed. From the fifth round onwards, drawn games will be decided by half an hour of extra time, and then penalties.

What are the remaining round dates?

Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February

Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May