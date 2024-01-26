When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw? Date, start time and how to watch on TV and online
The FA Cup fifth-round draw will take place this weekend following the latest batch of ties in the 2023-24 competition.
The fifth round is likely to see plenty of lower ranked clubs involved, after the fourth-round draw paired 10 Premier League clubs together in five all-top-flight ties.
Chelsea v Aston Villa, Tottenham v Manchester City, Everton v Luton, Sheffield United v Brighton and Fulham v Newcastle were pulled out of the hat to ensure five big names will fall at their second hurdle.
The lowest ranked side left in this year’s FA Cup, sixth-tier Maidstone United, were drawn against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town, while Newport were handed the game of their lives against Manchester United.
Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth-round draw, and get all the latest betting offers here.
When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?
The FA Cup fifth-round draw will be held on Sunday 28 January at around 2.10pm GMT.
How to watch on TV and online
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV1 before Liverpool’s tie with Norwich City, which kicks off at 2.30pm.
It will be streamed online via the ITVX app and website.
What are the fourth-round fixtures?
Thursday 25 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
19:45
3
AFC Bournemouth
VS
Swansea City
Live on S4C
Friday 26 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
19:45
5
Bristol City
VS
Nottingham Forest
19:45
7
Sheffield Wednesday
VS
Coventry City
19:45
8
Chelsea
VS
Aston Villa
20:00
11
Tottenham Hotspur
VS
Manchester City
Live on ITV1
Saturday 27 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
12:30
9
Ipswich Town
VS
Maidstone United
Live on BBC One
15:00
6
Leicester City
VS
Birmingham City
15:00
12
Leeds United AFC
VS
Plymouth Argyle
15:00
13
Everton
VS
Luton Town
15:00
15
Sheffield United
VS
Brighton & Hove Albion
19:00
16
Fulham
VS
Newcastle United
Live on ITV4
Sunday 28 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
11:45
4
West Bromwich Albion
VS
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Live on ITV1
14:00
1
Watford
VS
Southampton
14:30
10
Liverpool
VS
Norwich City
Live on ITV1
16:30
14
Newport County AFC
VS
Manchester United
Live on BBC One
Monday 29 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper
19:30
2
Blackburn Rovers
VS
Wrexham AFC
Live on BBC Wales
Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?
No. The fourth round is the final round in which a match can be replayed. From the fifth round onwards, drawn games will be decided by half an hour of extra time, and then penalties.
What are the remaining round dates?
Fifth round: Midweek of 28 February
Quarter-finals: Weekend of 16 March
Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April
Final: Saturday 25 May