FA Cup: Erik Ten Hag denies victory over Coventry on penalties was ‘embarrassment’
Erik Ten Hag insisted he was not embarrassed but admitted Manchester United “got away with it” after edging past Championship Coventry on penalties in their FA Cup semi-final.
The Premier League outfit were given an almighty scare at Wembley on Sunday (21 April) as the second-tier side fought back from 3-0 down and then had a late extra-time winner disallowed for a marginal offside.
A thrilling contest ended 3-3 after 120 minutes and it was United who ultimately prevailed, 4-2 on spot-kicks, to set up a repeat of last year’s final against rivals Manchester City.
Highlighting the positives. Ten Hag said: “I can’t say that word (embarrassment) because, at the end of the day, it’s about the achievement.”