FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face holders Man City in fourth round

Tottenham and Manchester City played out a 3-3 draw in their last meeting at Etihad Stadium in December

Tottenham will host holders Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea face title contenders Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in another all-Premier League meeting.

League Two Newport County or National League side Eastleigh will host League One club Wigan Athletic or Premier League giants Manchester United.

Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the cup, visit Ipswich of the Championship. Ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, 27 January.

George Elokobi's side, who play in the sixth-tier National League South, beat League One Stevenage 1-0 on Saturday.

Fifth-placed Spurs trail by City by one point in the Premier League table but they have beaten Pep Guardiola's side on all five of their visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Their meeting is one of four guaranteed all-Premier League ties, with Fulham hosting Newcastle and Brighton travelling to Sheffield United. There is the potential for a further two - West Ham will host Nottingham Forest if both win their third-round replays, while Luton will travel to Crystal Palace or Everton if they overcome Bolton.

The reward for Wolves if they win their third-round replay with fellow Premier League side Brentford is a trip to local rivals West Brom, who are chasing promotion from the Championship.

Either Bristol Rovers, 10th in League One, or Championship side Norwich will travel to Liverpool.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United