FA Cup draw LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool as Man United and Premier League clubs learn third round opponents

The FA Cup third round will see Premier League clubs enter the competition (The FA via Getty Images)

The FA Cup reaches the third round proper in January as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

And two enormous matches are guaranteed for viewers, with Arsenal hosting Liverpool the pick of the bunch. The Gunners finished runners-up to Man City in the Premier League last season, while the Reds are the only club to stop City winning the league in the past six years. Both are flying at the top of the table again this campaign.

Elsewhere, a huge north-east derby is in store as Sunderland host Newcastle United, while all-Premier League ties include Crystal Palace against Everton and Brentford vs Wolves.

See the full draw and all the live reaction in the blog and get the latest odds and tips for the trophy here.

FA Cup third-round draw

FA Cup third round draw is due to start just before 1pm GMT, ahead of Eastleigh vs Reading

The third round will have 64 teams, with holders Manchester City and Premier League sides entering the competition

How the magic of the FA Cup third round draw changed Marine AFC forever

Premier League leaders Arsenal to host Liverpool in FA Cup third round

Sunderland to host north east rivals Newcastle; Wigan vs Manchester United

FA Cup third-round draw - notable fixtures

Arsenal vs Liverpool

The big two games to finish. First up is a Premier League top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Liverpool. These two last clashed in the FA Cup back in 2014 when Arsenal won 2-1 in the fifth round.

They also faced off in the 1971 and 2001 finals, with Arsenal winning the former and Liverpool the latter.

FA Cup third-round draw - notable fixtures

Maidstone United vs Stevenage or Port Vale

Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading

And a couple more to finish. It might not be the sexiest draw for non-league Maidstone United but a home game against League One’s Stevenage or Port Vale will have to do. Perhaps another chance for a shock win?

Eastleigh vs Reading has just got underway and the winner of that game will face the winner of Newport County vs Barnet which is heading for a replay.

FA Cup third-round draw - notable fixtures

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Some more good chances for third and fourth-tier sides on offer here. Gillingham will face Sheffield United who have just been thrashed 5-0 by Burnley earlier this weekend.

Wigan will host Manchester United, while Forest Green Rovers of League Two could set up a visit to Forest should they get past League One Blackpool.

FA Cup third-round draw - notable fixtures

Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

Three more chances for non-league sides to claim Championship third-round opposition. Alfreton Town, Ramsgate and Chesterfield still have their respective second-round ties to negotiate but there’s some good third-round fixtures on offer should they make it there.

FA Cup third-round draw - notable fixtures

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Tottenham vs Burnley

West Brom vs Aldershot Town or Stockport County

A great chance for high-flying Bolton of League One to claim the scalp of a Premier League side in the third round. Burnley got their first home win of the season this weekend and will look to cause an upset against fellow Premier League side Tottenham.

And finally, a great chance for the winner of Aldershot Town vs Stockport County, with a visit to Championship West Brom.

FA Cup third-round draw

And that is your lot.

The two standout fixtures are certainly Arsenal vs Liverpool and Sunderland vs Newcastle. The latter will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016!

Let’s take a look through, though, and pick out some more...

FA Cup third-round draw

Hull City vs Birmingham

FA Cup third-round draw

Newport County or Barnet vs Eastleigh or Reading

FA Cup third-round draw

Maidstone United vs Stevenage or Port Vale

FA Cup third-round draw

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

FA Cup third-round draw

Brentford vs Wolves

FA Cup third-round draw

Coventry City vs Oxford United

FA Cup third-round draw

Queens Park Rangers vs Bournemouth

FA Cup third-round draw

Chelsea vs Preston North End

FA Cup third-round draw

Swansea City vs Morecambe

FA Cup third-round draw

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

FA Cup third-round draw

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United

FA Cup third-round draw

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

FA Cup third-round draw

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

FA Cup third-round draw

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

FA Cup third-round draw

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

FA Cup third-round draw

Crystal Palace vs Everton

FA Cup third-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

FA Cup third-round draw

Sunderland vs Newcastle United

FA Cup third-round draw

Watford vs Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

FA Cup third-round draw

Millwall vs Leicester City

FA Cup third-round draw

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

FA Cup third-round draw

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

FA Cup third-round draw

Southampton vs Alfreton Town or Walsall

FA Cup third-round draw

West Brom vs Aldershot Town or Stockport County

FA Cup third-round draw

Fulham vs Rotherham United

FA Cup third-round draw

Tottenham vs Burnley

FA Cup third-round draw

West Ham vs Bristol City

FA Cup third-round draw

Norwich City vs Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

FA Cup third-round draw

Stoke City vs Brighton

FA Cup third-round draw

Arsenal vs Liverpool

FA Cup third-round draw

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham or Yeovil Town

FA Cup third-round draw

First out of the hat is Luton Town

And they’ll be playing...Bolton Wanderers

FA Cup third-round draw

We’re moments away from the draw now, with Arsenal defender Jen Beattie and former Everton FA Cup winner Trevor Steven in charge of the balls.

FA Cup third-round draw

Here are some numbers to look out for:

Number 2: Arsenal

Number 11: Chelsea

Number 21: Liverpool

Number 23: Manchester City

Number 24: Manchester United

Number 45: Maidstone United

Number 49: Aldershot Town or Stockport County

Number 50: Alfreton Town or Walsall

Number 64: AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate

FA Cup third-round draw

We are fast approaching the FA Cup third-round draw, so here’s a reminder of some more information about the draw and how to watch it:

The draw for the third round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 1pm GMT on Sunday 3 December. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading, which kicks off at 1.30pm.

What time is the FA Cup third round draw?

FA Cup third round draw - second round fixtures

We’ve still got plenty of FA Cup action on today. After the draw, Eastleigh will take on Reading with the non-league side hoping to shock the former Premier League outfit. Also on today is:

Aldershot vs Stockport

Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient

Wrexham vs Yeovil

Then on Monday, there’s another chance for a giant killing as eighth-tier Ramsgate travel to AFC Wimbledon.

The magic of the FA Cup third round draw and how Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham changed Marine AFC forever

12:20 , Ben Fleming

One of the biggest stories in recent years in the FA Cup third round was when Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham headed to face eighth-tier Marine AFC of Northern Premier League Division One North West.

Two years on from the famous day for the club, The Independent’s Lawrence Ostlere spoke to some of those involved about their memories:

How the magical FA Cup third round draw and Mourinho’s Spurs changed Marine forever

FA Cup third round draw - second round results

And elsewhere, there were wins for Bolton, Cambridge, Oxford and Peterborough, with Stevenage and Port Vale’s tie heading for a replay.

Earlier on Friday, Shrewsbury beat Notts County 3-2, while Wigan saw off non-league York 1-0 away from home.

FA Cup third round draw - second round results

Barnet where the other non-league side in action on Saturday, and they’ll have another chance to book their ticket in the third round after holding League Two’s Newport County to a 1-1 draw away from home.

Other impressive results saw two League Two sides upset League One opposition as Morecambe beat Wycombe 2-0 away from home, while Gillingham knocked out local rivals Charlton 2-0 at home.

FA Cup third round draw - second round results

As we build up to the draw at 1pm, let’s take more of a look through yesterday’s results. The story f the day was undoubtedly sixth-tier Maidstone who beat League Two’s Barrow 2-1 at home to secure their place in the third round, becoming this year’s first non-league side to do so.

(Getty Images)

Alfreton v Walsall in FA Cup postponed minutes before kick-off

Alfreton Town’s historic second-round FA Cup tie against Walsall has been postponed due to the weather, under 10 minutes before the game was due to kick off.

The fans were all gathered in the stadium, and the match was due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT, when the decision was made to postpone the match. It means both teams will be in Sunday’s third-round FA Cup draw.

Matt Sadler, Walsall manager, told the BBC: “As soon as I got here I thought ‘this game is going to be off’ I don’t know what anyone else thought.

Blackpool’s game with Forest Green Rovers and Crewe’s clash with Bristol Rovers were also postponed on a chilly Saturday.

Alfreton v Walsall in FA Cup postponed minutes before kick-off as cold snap bites

FA Cup third round draw - second round results

Horsham were re-instated after Barnsley’s expulsion and played their second-round match on Saturday. It wasn’t to be for the seventh-tier side, however, who lost convincingly, 3-0 against League Two’s Sutton.

(Getty Images)

FA Cup third round draw

Here is an interesting story from one of the earlier rounds in the competition:

Barnsley have been kicked out of the 2023/24 FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player in their first-round tie against Horsham.

The League One side overcame Horsham after a replay on 14 November, winning 3-0 after a brace from John McAtee and a Nicky Cadden strike.

But the FA said in a statement that the Professional Game Board Sub-Committee decided to remove Barnsley from the competition after a breach of FA Cup Rule 103 during the replay.

Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup over rule violation

FA Cup third-round draw

FA Cup third-round draw

Here is some more information about the draw and how to watch it:

The draw for the third round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 1pm GMT on Sunday 3 December. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading, which kicks off at 1.30pm.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

When is the FA Cup third round draw and how to watch

The FA Cup reaches the third round proper as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

64 balls will be in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies.

Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in an historic derby final at Wembley in June.

The club’s seventh FA Cup triumph was followed a week later by Champions League success as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a treble.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

How the magic of the FA Cup third round draw changed Marine AFC forever

Marine’s 2021 FA Cup run was so far detached from reality that their manager, Neil Young, remembers every kick like a vivid dream. He can still see the last penalty of the shootout which shocked League Two Colchester United on their own patch in the first round, “one of my greatest memories in football”. He can still picture Niall Cummins’ dramatic 120th-minute winner against Havant & Waterlooville in the second round which sparked “bedlam,” even in an empty stadium in lockdown.

That result was their ninth knockout win of the competition and it put Marine AFC, a volunteer-led club playing in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, into the hat for the third round with some of the biggest teams in the world. It was only the second time an eighth-tier side had ever reached that stage of the FA Cup.

On the face of it, the third-round draw is a ludicrous enterprise. Here was a team made up of plumbers, teachers, factory workers and a car salesman, paid a total weekly wage of £750, with the possibility of being competitively matched against some of the best footballers on the planet.

How the magical FA Cup third round draw and Mourinho’s Spurs changed Marine forever

FA Cup third-round draw

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the FA Cup third-round draw.

There will be 64 teams in the pot waiting to find out their fate in a round that has become famous for match-ups where non-league teams can be playing teams far beyond their status, like the case of Marine AFC and Tottenham back in 2021.