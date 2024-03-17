FA Cup draw LIVE: Chelsea, Man City, Coventry and Liverpool or Manchester United to learn semi-final fate

The FA Cup is poised to reach the semi-final stage with the draw taking place later today.

The final four sides will discover who they will face at Wembley Stadium in April’s semis, following this afternoon’s final quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Chelsea are though after defeating 10-man Leicester in a six-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side returned to Wembley after their defeat in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season.

Attention then turns to the big showdown at Old Trafford – can Erik ten Hag end Jurgen Klopp’s dream of a winning a quadruple in his final season at Liverpool?

Yesterday, the holders Manchester City – chasing an unprecedented double treble – beat Newcastle United 2-0 to book their place in the last four, after Coventry City reached the semi-finals following their stunning comeback victory over Wolves.

Follow all the build-up to the draw below, plus get the latest betting tips, odds and offers here.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw set for around 5.45pm GMT after Man Utd v Liverpool

Man City are favourites after easing past Newcastle into semi-finals

Coventry in the hat after stunning win over Wolves

Chelsea defeat Leicester in six-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge

GOAL! Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool

16:20 , Jamie Braidwood

WOW - what a turnaround at Old Trafford! Liverpool now lead after quickfire goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah, who turns in after Andre Onana punched away Darwin Nunez’s effort.

It’s been some half.

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool

15:44 , Jamie Braidwood

A lively start at Old Trafford as Scott McTominay scrambles in the opener! Liverpool’s defence is all over the place and Alejandro Garnacho brings the save out of Caoimhin Kelleher, but McTominay is there to poke a finish over the line!

Liverpool had gone close moments before through Salah’s volley at the back post.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Kick-off! Manchester United v Liverpool

15:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United and Liverpool have just kicked off at Old Trafford. You can follow all the goals and latest updates from the quarter-final right here:

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups

Chaotic Chelsea through to semi-final draw

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Magic and mayhem at Stamford Bridge earlier.

Report by Miguel Delaney on Chelsea 4-2 Leicester.

Chelsea’s magic and mayhem laid bare in last-gasp FA Cup win over Leicester

FULL TIME! Chelsea 4-2 Leicester

14:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are through! A bonkers quarter-final tie at Stamford Bridge eventually goes the way of the hosts against 10-man Leicester, as two late goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke see Mauricio Pochettino’s side return to Wembley.

Callum Doyle’s red card came after a storming comeback from Leicester, and a stunning own goal from Axel Disasi gave the Championship outfit a way back into the contest.

A cracker...

Chelsea v Leicester LIVE: FA Cup result and final score

Manchester United v Liverpool – team news

14:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Team news is about to land for Manchester United’s showdown with Liverpool this afternoon. You can follow all the build-up right here:

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups

Chelsea 2-2 Leicester – 70 mins

14:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

An extraordinary game is unfolding at Stamford Bridge, featuring a penalty miss, an incredible own goal and an unlikely comeback by Leicester. You can follow all the action here:

Chelsea v Leicester LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goals updates

Manchester United handed triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final

14:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

The FA Cup is United’s last chance of winning silverware this season, while Ten Hag’s side have the opportunity to deny Liverpool and Klopp their hopes of winning the quadruple in a huge game at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has bemoaned United’s injury list throughout the season but said he had received some positive news before facing Liverpool with Hojlund, Maguire and right back Wan-Bissaka in contention.

“We had a good week,” Ten Hag said. “The players you mention returned on the pitch. Partly at the start of the week and today we had a session and they were all training.

“We have tomorrow one session. Of course, we have to see how they recover from this but it looks good.”

Manchester United handed triple injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final

14:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Manchester United could be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Hojlund had scored in six games in a row for United before suffering an injury following the 2-1 win at Luton last month, leaving Erik ten Hag without a recognised striker.

Maguire has missed the club’s last three games and his return comes as United confirmed centre-back Jonny Evans had been “nursing a minor issue” in recent matches.

Rasmus Hojlund could be back to start the game (Getty Images)

Half-time: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester

13:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are putting on a show at Stamford Bridge with two first-half goals via Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, and they should have had a third but Raheem Sterling missed from the penalty spot.

It’s going to be a long second half for Leicester City.

Marc Cucurella celebrates after putting Chelsea in front against Leicester (AP)

Wout Faes looks on after Leicester concede a second goal (Getty Images)

HALF TIME! Chelsea 2-0 Leicester

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have one foot in the semi-final draw, but they could have been out of sight against Leicester at Stamford Bridge as the half-time whistle sounds.

Marc Cucurella’s first Chelsea goal gave the hosts the lead, but Raheem Sterling missed from the sitter from the penalty spot and then a one-on-one.

The winger made it for it, though, as he set up Cole Palmer’s 14th goal of the season after a darting run to the byline and swift cut-back.

It means Chelsea are in complete control at the break.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Manchester United v Liverpool

13:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 3:30pm GMT today.

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV 1, with coverage kicking from 2:45pm. It will also be shown on ITV X.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Chelsea v Leicester City

12:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea and Leicester are under way at Stamford Bridge.

Follow all the goals and latest updates here:

Chelsea v Leicester LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups

Gary O’Neil disgusted by Mark Robins’ behaviour in front of Wolves ball boy

12:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

“I was disappointed, I waited for Mark downstairs and spoke to him because I was really respectful at the end, having lost a massive game, waited for them to finish their celebrations, shook everyone’s hands, congratulated them on a real good performance, reaching Wembley and what a fantastic achievement it was,” O’Neil said.

“And he apologised, but to celebrate in a young boy’s face like that I thought was disgusting, the boy is really upset. It shouldn’t happen, but I don’t have too much to say about it because we have lost and it’s going to seem bitter.

“But I thought it was really important to speak to Mark about it because they are just kids doing a job.”

Robins was regretful afterwards and admitted to letting his emotions get the better of him.

He said: “I have an apology to make, before the winner went in, the ball boy has the ball, a young kid, so I am apologising to him, he has the ball in his hand, drops it and walks away smiling.

“It really annoyed me, but he’s a kid, at the end of the day I have reacted, we scored the goal and I went and celebrated in front of him.

“I apologise to him. I do not show emotion very often and before that happened I apologise to him, I don’t show emotion very often but that is what the FA Cup does to you. I apologise to him unreservedly to him.”

Coventry’s Haji Wright celebrates scoring their third goal (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Gary O’Neil disgusted by Mark Robins’ behaviour in front of Wolves ball boy

12:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil described the behaviour of Coventry counterpart Mark Robins “disgusting” after he celebrated his side’s remarkable FA Cup quarter-final win in the face of a 13-year-old ball boy.

The Championship outfit stunned their Premier League opponents with two goals in added time to seal a 3-2 victory and book a first semi-final in this competition since they won it in 1987.

It was after Haji Wright’s winner at the death that Robins showed a rare sight of emotion by celebrating in front of a ball boy, who had irked him moments before.

Robins offered an unprompted apology in his press conference after the game, but O’Neil said the teenager was left distressed.

Gary O’Neil’s side missed out on a trip to Wembley (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea vs Leicester City

11:30 , Chris Wilson

The first of today’s quarter-finals takes place at Stamford Bridge between a struggling Chelsea side and Championship high-flyers Leicester City.

Kick-off is at 12.45pm, and it can be watched live on BBC One. Our live blog is already live ahead of the match, with team news expected in around 15 minutes.

You can follow that match here.

Chelsea v Leicester LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups

FA Cup: Quarter-final schedule and how to watch every match on TV this weekend

11:00 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea vs Leicester, Stamford Bridge (12.45pm, Sunday 17 March) - BBC One

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Old Trafford (3.30pm, Sunday 17 March) - ITV1

How can I watch them?

Chelsea vs Leicester will also be on BBC One from 12.20pm on Sunday, with Manchester United vs Liverpool shown on ITV1 at 2.45pm.

Bernardo Silva settles FA Cup tie and makes compelling case as Man City’s most valuable player

10:45 , Jack Rathborn

In 2011, the FA Cup represented Manchester City’s first major trophy for 35 years. Now, for the second successive season, it may only be the third they lift in the space of a few weeks.

It is almost six months since Newcastle denied City the quadruple by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup, but the double treble remains very much on. The defending champions are off to Wembley again, becoming the first team to reach six successive FA Cup semi-finals.

And Newcastle, despite that autumnal victory, can testify still further to the depth of high-class talents in the City midfield.

Bernardo Silva makes compelling case as Man City’s most valuable player

FA Cup semi-final draw

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the FA Cup semi-final draw.

We still have two more ties from the quarter-finals, with Chelsea battling Leicester and then Manchester United and Liverpool renewing their famous rivalry in the late kick-off on a big day of cup football this Sunday.

We’ll then learn who will face who at Wembley Stadium. The Semi Finals will take place over the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Saturday 16 March 2024 19:02 , Jack Rathborn

The draw is set to take place on Sunday 17 March.

It will take place approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle in ITV1’s post-match coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Coventry stun Wolves in FA Cup thriller to reach semi-finals after Haji Wright winner

Saturday 16 March 2024 19:01 , Jack Rathborn

Coventry stunned Premier League Wolves with two goals in injury time to seal an amazing 3-2 win and book a first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1987.

The Sky Blues went on to win the competition that year in one of the most famous finals ever and they kept their hopes of another unlikely triumph this season alive after a remarkable climax at Molineux.

It looked like they would be leaving with broken hearts after goals in the final 10 minutes, from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno, overturned Ellis Simms’s opener and seemed to set a Wembley date for Wolves.

Coventry stun Wolves in FA Cup thriller to reach semi-finals