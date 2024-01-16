FA Cup draw in full: Tottenham vs Man City and possible non-league trip for Manchester United
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made.
Manchester United, who beat Wigan after Monday's draw, will face a trip to League Two side Newport after they beat non-league Eastleigh.
Holders Manchester City smashed Huddersfield at home on Saturday and they have been drawn to travel to Tottenham, who edged Burnley.
Chelsea's reward for downing Preston is a home tie against in-form Aston Villa.
West Ham crashed out after defeat to Bristol City, while Wolves will face bitter rivals West Brom after beating Brentford.
Crystal Palace must beat Everton in a replay to earn a tie with Luton. Non-league Maidstone have been drawn away to Championship high-flyers Ipswich.
The ties will be played on the weekend of January 27.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
Watford vs Southampton
Blackburn vs Wrexham
Bournemouth vs Swansea
West Brom vs Wolves
Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester vs Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Ipswich vs Maidstone
Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Leeds vs Plymouth
Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton
Newport vs Manchester United
Sheffield United vs Brighton
Fulham vs Newcastle