FA Cup draw in full: Tottenham vs Man City and possible non-league trip for Manchester United

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made.

Manchester United, who beat Wigan after Monday's draw, will face a trip to League Two side Newport after they beat non-league Eastleigh.

Holders Manchester City smashed Huddersfield at home on Saturday and they have been drawn to travel to Tottenham, who edged Burnley.

Chelsea's reward for downing Preston is a home tie against in-form Aston Villa.

West Ham crashed out after defeat to Bristol City, while Wolves will face bitter rivals West Brom after beating Brentford.

Crystal Palace must beat Everton in a replay to earn a tie with Luton. Non-league Maidstone have been drawn away to Championship high-flyers Ipswich.

The ties will be played on the weekend of January 27.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Watford vs Southampton

Blackburn vs Wrexham

Bournemouth vs Swansea

West Brom vs Wolves

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester vs Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Ipswich vs Maidstone

Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Leeds vs Plymouth

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton

Newport vs Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Fulham vs Newcastle