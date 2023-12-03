FA Cup draw in full: Arsenal meet Liverpool while Newcastle clash with Sunderland in headline fixtures

It's back: The iconic FA Cup third round is just a few weeks away (The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal will play Liverpool at home in the FA Cup third round after Sunday’s draw.

The meeting of the two Premier League giants is surely the standout fixture of one of English football’s most iconic weekends, due to be played between Friday 5 January and Monday 8 January, 2024.

The Gunners have historically dominated the FA Cup and are record winners with 14 triumphs but haven’t gone past the fourth round in any of the last three seasons.

Holders Manchester City will meet Huddersfield Town as they begin their defence of the trophy, while beaten finalists Manchester United will travel to Wigan.

Chelsea and Tottenham will both begin their cup campaigns at home against Preston and Burnley respectively.

Brentford and Crystal Palace were both drawn against fellow Premier League teams in Wolves and Everton respectively, with Fulham hosting Rotherham and West Ham entertaining Bristol City.

The other standout fixture will see high-flying Newcastle make the short trip to bitter rivals Sunderland.

Record winners: Arsenal have lifted the FA Cup 14 times (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FA Cup third round draw 2023/24 in full:

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpoo

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town/Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Holders: Man City begin their defence against Huddersfield Town (AP)

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading

Hull City v Birmingham City