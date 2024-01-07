When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for fourth-round ties

When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for fourth-round ties

Liverpool and Manchester City join Tottenham and Chelsea will be in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Reds made a wasteful Arsenal side pay for their many missed chances to progress into the next round with a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Current holders City thrashed Huddersfield as Kevin De Bruyne made his long-awaited return from injury. West Ham, meanwhile, were held to a draw by Bristol City on a frustrating day for David Moyes.

Despite labouring for much of the contest, Spurs had Pedro Porro to thank after the full-back scored a fantastic goal late on to beat Burnley on Friday night.

Chelsea made a slow start against Championship side Preston, but improved after the break to ease to a 4-0 win.

Earlier in the FA Cup week, Fulham edged past Rotherham to make it into the next round, while Brentford were held to a replay by Wolves.

A five-day affair was planned for round three and kicked off on Thursday night between Crystal Palace and Everton, with the two set for a replay after contesting a goalless draw.

To finish off, Wigan of League One host Manchester United on Monday night in a game which will take place only moments after the fourth-round is drawn.

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The FA Cup draw will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024.

It is penciled in to start at 7.50pm GMT ahead of the third-round tie between Wigan and Manchester United, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

Man City are the FA Cup holders (Getty Images)

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow updates on the night via Standard Sport’s live blog.

FA Cup fourth-round draw ball numbers

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton

5. Norwich or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham or Bristol City

7. Tottenham

8. Fulham

9. West Brom

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolves

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh

32. Hull City or Birmingham City

When will the FA Cup fourth-round ties be played?

The fourth-round is scheduled to take place in only a few short weeks' time.

Games will take place on the weekend of January 27, 2024. Replays will be organised if matches end in a draw.