When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for quarter-final ties

A Wembley date is increasingly coming into focus, with a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the line this week.

The 16 teams left in the competition are just two wins away from sealing a spot in the last-four and with it a trip to the national stadium.

The fifth-round action begins on Monday night, with non-league Maidstone looking to continue their sensational run as they travel to face Coventry.

There are three matches on Tuesday, including a potentially tricky away day for Manchester City on Luton, while Blackburn will be eyeing an upset win over Newcastle.

Wednesday night sees the round come to an end, with no replays at this stage of the competition. Liverpool, days after lifting the Carabao Cup, host Southampton, while Chelsea look to bounce back from their Wembley disappointment with a highly-anticipated clash against Leeds.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday February 28, 2024.

It will be held at 7:45pm GMT, ahead of the match between Liverpool and Southampton, which kicks off at 8pm.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1.

Live stream: Viewers can also tune in online for free via the FA's social media channels, plus the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow the draw as it happens on Standard Sport's live blog.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers will be confirmed later this week.

When will the FA Cup quarter-finals be played?

The quarter-final ties are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday March 16.

FA Cup fifth-round schedule and results

