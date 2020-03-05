Four of the “Big Six” clubs from previous seasons have a chance to make the FA Cup semifinals after the quarterfinal draw took place on Wednesday night.

Holders Manchester City was drawn at Newcastle United, Chelsea was drawn at Leicester City, and Arsenal was drawn at high flying Sheffield United. Either Manchester United or Derby, who face off on Thursday, will visit Norwich for the final match of the quarterfinals.

Following @NorwichCityFC's penalty shoot-out victory #UndertheLights, here is your updated Emirates FA Cup quarter-final draw ✨#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/ufQ99pecGc — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 4, 2020





Earlier this season, Newcastle played to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City, as Jonjo Shelvey scored a dramatic game-tying goal in the 88th minute. Arsenal nearly lost to Sheffield United in January, which sets up a fantastic rematch in March. Chelsea and Leicester City meanwhile are neck and neck in the Premier League table, so it will be interesting to see how strong of a lineup they select in this upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could put away former star and captain Wayne Rooney and Derby, and make it an all-Premier League quarterfinals. However, Rooney could have one last word to say against his former club.

The matches for the FA Cup quarterfinals will be played between March 20 through March 22.

FA Cup Draw: Chelsea draw Leicester, Man City visit Newcastle originally appeared on NBCSports.com