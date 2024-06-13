FA confirm Gareth Southgate 'succession plan' in place ahead of Euro 2024

The Football Association insist they do have necessary plans to replace Gareth Southgate if he leaves his role as England head coach.

Southgate's contract runs until December and he has already admitted he 'probably won't' remain in his post if the Three Lions aren't successful at Euro 2024.

Reports this week claimed that the FA's support in Southgate was so unwavering that they didn't even have a succession plan in mind in the event he left. While the former defender has hinted at resigning, he was also linked to the Manchester United job earlier this month before they decided to stick with Erik ten Hag.

However, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has confirmed no club has asked of Southgate's availability, nor are they unprepared for his potential departure.

"There have been no approaches," Bullingham said. "Any organisation really has a succession plan in place for their top employees, and we are no different to that. This succession plan normally includes everything from what you do for short-term cover, through to a process you follow to candidates. We have that for top employees.

"Gareth has been really, really clear that he wants to talk about [his future] after the tournament. I don’t want to provide any distraction for him and the team."

Though Southgate is targeting glory at Euro 2024, Bullingham claims the FA have not set him the task of needing to win or risk facing the sack.

"I know why people would love for there to always be a really arbitrary level but I don't think you can set one for any tournament with any manager that you judge," he added.

"You could go further but be playing poorly or have a really unlucky result where you get a couple of red cards, so I think setting an arbitrary figure isn't the right way to go. I think we step back and look at everything after the tournament.

"I think the world of Gareth, I think he has done a phenomenal job, I think he has transformed the fortunes of our men’s senior team, and that’s not just off the pitch, which a lot of people talk about, and you can see the culture but also the performances on the pitch.

"Since 1966, he has won about half of our knockout games which is a measure we really use. You know we value him massively."

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday against Serbia. They will also face Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage.