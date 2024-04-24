F2 Champion Theo Pourchaire Takes Racing Detour to IndyCar

Penske Entertainment/Joe Skibinski

Theo Pourchaire is a 20-year-old reserve driver or the Kick Sauber team in Formula 1.

Pourchaire won the Formula 2 championship

It isn’t often that race car drivers celebrate an 11th-place finish.

Theo Pourchaire can be forgiven for engaging in such a celebration Sunday.

The French driver started 22nd and finished 11th in the IndyCar Series race at Long Beach, California. It was a stellar run for the 20-year-old European star and Formula 1 hopeful in his first IndyCar race.

Pourchaire, who is substituting for the injured David Malukas with the Arrow McLaren team in IndyCar, gets another chance to shine this weekend in Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park near Birmingham. It will be another new track and a very different experience for Pourchaire, who will be making his first visit to Alabama.

“The pure driving will be different in Barber,” Pourchaire said. “It’s a lot more high-speed track. … When I arrive in practice one, I have to be in the pace quickly because we have a little bit of time in practice one. Practice two is really short. I have to be already in the pace by practice two.”



Pourchaire is one of several promising European drivers bumping up against Formula 1, which isn’t exactly overflowing with driver vacancies. He won the Formula 2 championship last year and is a reserve driver for the Sauber F1 team.

IndyCar is a welcome detour of sorts as he awaits whatever comes next in Europe.

“F1 is good,” he said. “It’s the dream of everybody, every racing driver, one day. Since I started racing as a kid, F1 is the dream. But IndyCar is really good, as well.





“It’s very, very difficult because I feel like there is not a lot of new drivers in F1 nowadays. It’s the same drivers since a lot of times. It’s good to have some experience and good drivers, but they need to win. In my position, I’m still really young. I know I can have probably a few more opportunities to go to F1 if I’m a really good driver. I think a place like the IndyCar championship can be the best championship for me to show myself.”



At Long Beach last week, Pourchaire was riding the often difficult line between showing his skills and protecting the car. He was more than satisfied with the results.

“I’m getting a lot more comfortable,” he said. “I did a great weekend in Long Beach. I didn’t do any big mistakes. Sometimes I think I touched the wall twice. I was trying to reach the limits of the car and the track.”