F1's last lap controversy: How Max Verstappen grabbed world title from Lewis Hamilton - reaction, protests and regulations

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world title, becoming the first Dutch driver ever to win the Formula 1 world title, after one of the most dramatic and chaotic final laps to a season the sport has ever known.

Hamilton, who entered the race level on points with his rival, had claimed the lead from pole-sitter Verstappen into Turn 1 and, after a controversial first-lap incident, appeared to be cruising to victory.

But a late crash by Williams’ Nicholas Latifi brought the safety car out with five laps remaining, and Red Bull took a quick decision to bring Verstappen into the pits for a fresh set of tyres.

When the 24 year-old came back out he had five cars between himself and Hamilton, who were all lapped.

Race director Masi comes under pressure to make racing call

As the final laps ticked down while the marshals cleared the track, frantic discussions took place between the teams and the race director Michael Masi over whether the lapped cars would be allowed to unlap themselves.

It was going to be a controversial call either way.

Initially teams were told they would not be allowed to, with Verstappen remarking “typical” when he was informed. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also heard over the radio asking Masi: "Why are we not getting these lapped cars out of the way?" and Masi responded: "Just give me a second, my main aim is to get this incident clear."

The race then resumed on the final lap. Hamilton put up a brave fight but on tyres which were by then 44 laps old he was a sitting duck and Verstappen passed the British driver into the Turn 4 hairpin to take the lead of the race. Hamilton tried to pass Verstappen into Turn 5 and Turn 7, but Verstappen fended him off and maintained the lead to the finish line to win his first title.

Mercedes fume, Red Bull celebrate

“Michael this isn't right,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff desperately over the radio. "You need to reinstate the lap."

"Toto it's called a motor race," Masi replied.

Red Bull were left to enjoy the rewards from their quick decision-making.

Horner said: "We were screaming at the end to let them race. A great strategy call to make that pit stop and take softs and then it was down to Max to make it happen. It is unheard of to leave the cars unlapped. They wanted to get the race going again. They absolutely made the right call.

"I am so proud of Max and of the team for what we have been through this year."

Immediate reaction to chequered flag

Alain Prost, four-time world champion: "It's going to be commented in terms of the rule about the safety car. Very difficult for me to have clear judgement, I can understand they are not going to be happy about that. It was exceptional for the show. Always going to be controversial. I try to feel the happiness for Max and the sadness for Lewis."

Martin Brundle, Sky Sports F1 co-commentator: "Wow! The racing Gods have shined down upon Red Bull. Red Bull played a smart hand with the safety car, and took their chance. This was the best season I've ever seen with a wild finale. There will be a lot of debate about the controversy about the end. Max Verstappen's tears and emotion shows what it means."

Jenson Button, Sky Sports pundit and former world champion: "Staying out was the right thing for Lewis Hamilton to do, but sometimes it just doesn't go your way."

George Russell, Hamilton's new team-mate at Mercedes from next season:

Mercedes lodge two protests - and the sporting regulations cited

Mercedes, having taken counsel in their garage and with Wolff declining to speak to media, lodged two protests with the FIA just over an hour after the race finished.

One was for what they believed was Verstappen breaking the regulations by overtaking Hamilton under the safety car (Article 48.8). A potential punishment could include a five-second penalty, which would demote Verstappen to second and give Hamilton the title.

Sky Sports footage showing Verstappen's car appearing to edge ahead of Hamilton's car - Sky Sports

The other protest related to Mercedes taking the view that the FIA broke the regulations by not enforcing the safety car rules in an appropriate manner, with racing supposed to resume the lap after backmarkers are allowed to overtake (Article 48.12). In this case, only Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were allowed to overtake it - they were the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen. However Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher were not.

The second protest was against the FIA, rather than Red Bull, although the latter were called to the stewards over the finish to the race.

It is understood that Mercedes feel less confident over winning their protest regarding Verstappen overtaking under the safety car but are pushing their case hard over the second protest on how the FIA implemented their own rules.

Damon Hill, speaking on Sky Sports said: "If they [Mercedes] can prove the rule was wrongly applied then they have got a case, but I don't think any of the regulations are blindingly clear.

"Unfortunately, messages were coming out [from the race director] that were contradictory. I do think this championships has been run in a different way - they have tried to let the racing happen and race on track to the very end."

David Coulthard, former F1 driver and Channel 4 pundit, added: "This is a complex sport. None of us like the decisions taking place in the stewards room when the champagne has been popped. In hindsight, could the stewards have done a tidier job? Yes. Has there been something played out which is controversial? Yes. This is a really difficult decision."

Asked about the Mercedes protests in his post-race press conference, Verstappen replied: "I don't really have much to say about that. I think it sums up a little bit of the season."

