F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Lando Norris fights for first win

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.

Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.

Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Sunday’s grand prix after qualifying on Friday.

Follow live updates from the United States Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX - RACE UPDATES

Top-3: Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton (Lap 29/56)

OVERTAKE! Lewis Hamilton up to second

START! Lando Norris takes the lead at lights out

Both Haas and Aston Martin cars started from the pit lane

Prince Harry in attendance at the Circuit of the Americas

Max Verstappen won the sprint race on Saturday

Lando Norris just hanging on the end of Max Verstappen (Lap 32/56)

20:59 , Kieran Jackson

To be fair to Lando Norris, he’s just 1.2 seconds behind Max Verstappen and is trying to stay on the tail of the Red Bull!

Carlos Sainz meanwhile, in fourth, has just set the fastest lap of the race on mediums.

Watch out for Sergio Perez, too, in fifth.

Max Verstappen takes the lead (Lap 28/56)

20:54 , Kieran Jackson

It was coming... and Max Verstappen sends it down the inside of turn 12!

Cracking move! Lando tries to fight back but can’t squeeze past.

Verstappen into the lead. BUT, he does have to stop again, Norris does not.

Have McLaren played the right card here? Can Norris get to the end of the race...

From 6th to 1st! Max Verstappen overtake Lando Norris for the lead in Austin! 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/VkYRJSuFH9 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 22, 2023

Max Verstappen closing in on Lando Norris (Lap 27/56)

20:51 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen now within DRS on Lando Norris, who is struggling for pace on these hard compound tyres.

The mediums working better here... it seems like an inevitability...

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, is 6.2 secs behind Verstappen.

4-10: Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Tsunoda, Alonso

McLaren now going for Plan B (Lap 24/56)

20:46 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc finally pits.. and comes out in sixth! Quite the drop for the pole-sitter!

Meanwhile, Lando Norris’ engineer says that their race is with Max Verstappen, and because he has to stop again it’s plan B.

“Do you agree, Lando?”. “Yes” comes the response.

Fascinating stuff... could this be the day for Lando finally...

Charles Leclerc now in the lead (Lap 23/56)

20:44 , Kieran Jackson

The Ferrari man has not pitted - Lando Norris has and he’s 1.3 seconds behind.

Max Verstappen is 2.5 seconds down the road from the McLaren. Enough of a gap, for now.

Top-10: Leclerc, Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Tsunoda, Alonso

Lewis Hamilton pits (Lap 21/56)

20:40 , Kieran Jackson

Bono: “Max Verstappen is in our pit window.”

Lewis: “No s*** man, I’m struggling out here!”

Have Mercedes acted too late? They pit Hamilton, and it’s slow at 3.6 seconds. He comes out BEHIND Max Verstappen...

Decision time for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes (Lap 18/56)

20:37 , Kieran Jackson

Bono: “Lewis, do you think you could do another five laps on these tyres?”

Lewis: “I’m not sure man, it’s pretty tough.”

Will Mercedes persevere with a one-stopper for their man?

Top-10 after a spate of pit stops: Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Stroll

Lando Norris now pits (Lap 18/56)

20:34 , Kieran Jackson

McLaren pit their man a lap later, with a 2.8 second stop - but they go onto hard tyres!

Lando Norris emerges in P4, with Max Verstappen in P6 - Pierre Gasly is in-between!

Lewis Hamilton is now the race leader... but when will he stop?!

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 17/56)

20:33 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull blink first!

They pit their man - 2.5 seconds - onto another set of medium tyres! So he’ll have to pit again!

The world champion emerges in a fair bit of traffic down in ninth...

Lando Norris complaining about turns 8 and 9 (Lap 16/56)

20:32 , Kieran Jackson

The race leader just nervous around turns eight and nine, with his engineer told to avoid the kerbs if possible...

Meanwhile, it looks like they’re preparing a pit stop down at Red Bull...

Lewis Hamilton just reducing the gap to Lando Norris (Lap 13/56)

20:27 , Kieran Jackson

The gap between the top two is now 2.5 seconds, with Lewis Hamilton setting a new fastest lap of the race!

Perhaps more importantly, the gap from Lando Norris to Max Verstappen is around six seconds...

Top-10: Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Gasly, Tsunoda, Ricciardo

Fernando Alonso loitering in P11 behind the AlphaTauris...

Max Vertappen just squeezes past Charles Leclerc (Lap 12/56)

20:25 , Kieran Jackson

It’s tight... but Max Verstappen is up to third!

It’s at turn 12 again and despite the Ferrari putting up some resistance, the Red Bull just has the superior car position coming out of that corner to grab third!

George Russell down in sixth, meanwhile, is given a warning for track limits, with Sergio Perez not impressed behind. Another foul and it’ll be a five-second penalty...

Oscar Piastri retires (Lap 11/56)

20:23 , Kieran Jackson

Oscar Piastri is told to lift on the pedal - and is then told that McLaren have to retire the car!

Polar opposite fortunes for the two McLaren drivers so far! The Aussie becomes the second driver to retire from the US Grand Prix...

As for Lando Norris, he’s now 2.8 secs ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen stuck behind Charles Leclerc for now (Lap 10/56)

20:21 , Kieran Jackson

Leclerc’s Ferrari just keeping the Red Bull behind for now.

Lando Norris’ engineer: “We’re thinking plan A”

Esteban Ocon retires (Lap 7/56)

20:15 , Kieran Jackson

Indeed, Ocon is in the pits and retires - his third retirement in five races!

It was after Oscar Piastri slamming into the Alpine on the opening lap!

Lewis Hamilton up to second (Lap 7/56)

20:15 , Kieran Jackson

Much like the way he got past Sainz, Hamilton has too much speed with DRS heading into turn 12 - and Leclerc doesn’t fight it!

An all-British top two then... Norris is 3.2 seconds down the road...

Esteban Ocon has sidepod damage ((lap 6/56)

20:13 , Kieran Jackson

The Frenchman has dropped from the top-10 to last, due to sidepod damage on the Alpine!

He may well retire...

Lewis Hamilton passes Carlos Sainz (Lap 4/56)

20:13 , Kieran Jackson

The Mercedes was right on the gearbox of the Ferrari... and he gets the move done on the back straight!

Hamilton up to third... while Max Verstappen has also surged past Sainz now.

Norris’ lead to Verstappen: 5.4 secs.

Lando Norris has a two-second lead! (Lap 2/56)

20:09 , Kieran Jackson

Oh what a start this is for Lando Norris in his hunt for a first win in F1!

He is 2.4 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc, and the Brit has just set the fastest lap!

George Russell has been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at turn 1 at the start... surely not another penalty for Russell!

Top-10: Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Ocon, Perez, Gasly

DRS now available..

Lando Norris takes the lead!

20:06 , Kieran Jackson

It’s lights out - and Lando Norris gets a better start!

He’s got too much pace for Charles Leclerc to handle down the inside, and the McLaren takes the lead!

Max Verstappen is up to fifth, while George Russell is down three places to eighth! Carlos Sainz up to third too - he surged past Lewis Hamilton!

Formation lap!

20:02 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc leads the pack away then for the formation lap around this 5.5km, 20-turn track.

18 cars are on medium tyres, with the only two on hards being Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll, who both start in the pit lane. For most, it’s probably a two-stop race.

Here we go then!

What is the grid for the United States Grand Prix?

19:58 , Kieran Jackson

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Lando Norris

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Carlos Sainz

5) George Russell

6) Max Verstappen

7) Pierre Gasly

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Sergio Perez

10) Oscar Piastri

11) Yuki Tsunoda

12) Zhou Guanyu

13) Valtteri Bottas

14) Daniel RIcciardo

15) Alex Albon

16) Logan Sargeant

Pit start) Nico Hulkenberg*

Pit start) Fernando Alonso*

Pit start) Lance Stroll*

Pit start) Kevin Magnussen*

*Both Aston Martins and both Haas cars start from pit lane after making car changes overnight

Five minutes from lights out in Austin!

19:55 , Kieran Jackson

It’s almost time to go racing at the Circuit of the Americas!

Charles Leclerc is on pole, with Lando Norris alongside him. What drama will ensue up the hill to turn 1?!

And will Max Verstappen, starting in sixth, play safe and stay out of trouble on lap one?

George Russell:

19:52 , Kieran Jackson

“Definitely going for a podium, it’s all to play for. Max is going to come through past, let’s see what we can do.”

He starts P5.

Time for the US national anthem!

19:49 , Kieran Jackson

For the second time this season, Star Spangled Banner plays out ahead of an F1 race.

It’s sung by Dylan Gossett with the EMS Honours Guard... at the top of a huge tower overlooking the circuit!

Max Verstappen:

19:46 , Kieran Jackson

“Yesterday was good, today is warmer. More wind. Will influence tyre deg. I just need to stay out of trouble and work our way forward.”

The Dutchman starts P6...

Rory McIlroy:

19:44 , Kieran Jackson

The golfer also an investor in Alpine!

“Excited in the opportunity. F1 is going from strength to strength, adding races in this country. Wasn’t on my radar but was then a really cool thing to do.”

AJ is in the house too!

19:41 , Kieran Jackson

He’s now an investor in Alpine!

“We can support the drivers and the team - I’m here to raise awareness for Alpine.

“You need to keep a cool head. I’ve done some reaction games [this weekend], like boxing it’s about milliseconds - it’s about reacting to certain situations.”

Lando Norris, speaking pre-race:

19:39 , Kieran Jackson

“I’ve got several plans, we have good pace. Will try to get Charles off the line, but it can go either way. We’re prepared and ready to go.

“We learned many things yesterday. Ferrari are still a challenge for us, Mercedes and Red Bull. We have our eyes open...”

Can Norris perhaps get his first win today? He starts P2.

Sergio Perez’s drink is leaking!

19:35 , Kieran Jackson

The Mexican says he needs a new balaclava with his drink leaking in his Red Bull...

A few unhappy drivers already!

Driver Standings after the sprint race:

19:32 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 441 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 228 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 151 points

7) Lando Norris - 141 points

8) George Russell - 133 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 48 points

11) Lance Stroll - 47 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 23 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

George Russell on team radio:

19:28 , Kieran Jackson

“I’ve lost the button on the back of the brake magic,” says George Russell on his reconnaissance lap.

Work to do for Mercedes on the grid. The Brit starts fifth on the grid.

REMINDER: Both Haas and Aston Martin cars will start from the pit lane

19:23 , Kieran Jackson

Having made changes to their cars overnight, both Haas and Astons will start the race from the pit lane.

Not ideal for Messers Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Stroll...

George Russell with Prince Harry!

19:19 , Kieran Jackson

Lovely touch down at Red Bull

19:16 , Kieran Jackson

A year on from Red Bull’s founder Dietrich Mateschitz passing away, the whole team posed for a photo in jeans on Sunday morning.

The team sealed last year’s Constructors’ Championship in Austin on the weekend the Austrian passed.

The star line-up is out in force at the Drivers Parade!

18:57 , Kieran Jackson

Just over an hour to go until lights out at the Circuit of the Americas!

I can do something wiser with my time – George Russell stops using social media

18:49 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell said he has banned himself from using social media and reading the news because it does not bring him any positivity.

The Mercedes driver has a combined following of nearly seven million on X and Instagram.

But Russell, 25, who was involved in a first-corner collision with team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the last round in Qatar, says he has stepped back from using the platforms.

Full quotes below:

I can do something wiser with my time – George Russell stops using social media

Lewis Hamilton after finishing second in the Saturday sprint:

18:39 , Kieran Jackson

“That was a fun race, good start down to turn one - good battle with Charles. I was trying to get closer to Max but their pace is just undeniable right now. But nonetheless I’m really happy to be on the podium.

“Hopefully we can have a good battle tomorrow, if we can keep Max behind that would be awesome but if not no worries.”

"If we can all keep Max behind that would be awesome!" 👀



Lewis Hamilton reflects on the Sprint and looks ahead to the Grand Prix ⏳ pic.twitter.com/NN61dJ4oFo — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 21, 2023

Blessed with royalty in Austin

18:23 , Kieran Jackson

Look who’s at the Circuit of the Americas today! Prince Harry in attendance in Austin...

BREAKING: Both Haas and Aston Martin cars will start from the pit lane

18:15 , Kieran Jackson

Having made changes to their cars overnight, both Haas and Astons will start the race from the pit lane.

Not ideal for Messers Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Alonso and Stroll...

Lewis Hamilton insists F1 must remain extreme: ‘Let’s not get too soft’

18:10 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton said Formula One must not become “too soft” and challenged his fellow drivers to embrace pain amid a safety backlash following the last round in Qatar.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell branded the race a fortnight ago “beyond the limit of what is acceptable” as temperatures in the drivers’ cockpits exceeded 50 degrees.

Canadian Lance Stroll said he faded in and out of consciousness because of the extreme heat and humidity in Lusail.

London-born driver Alex Albon was treated for acute heat exposure, while his rookie Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant was forced to park his car through illness. Alpine’s French driver Esteban Ocon also vomited during the race.

Full quotes below:

‘Let’s not get too soft’: Lewis Hamilton insists F1 must remain extreme

Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton challenge to win US sprint race

18:05 , Kieran Jackson

Sprint race report

Max Verstappen saw off Lewis Hamilton’s early challenge to claim victory in Saturday’s sprint race at the United States Grand Prix.

For the first time since their 2021 championship duel for the ages, Verstappen and Hamilton ran line astern in the 19-lap dash at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

But Hamilton was unable to prevent Verstappen from taking the spoils, and accumulating yet another win of this most one-sided of Formula One campaigns.

Hamilton took the chequered flag a distant 9.4 seconds adrift of Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton challenge to win US sprint race

F1 United States Grand Prix!

18:02 , Kieran Jackson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas this evening!

Max Verstappen dominated the sprint day yesterday, winning from pole, with Lewis Hamilton second and Charles Leclerc third in what was, largely, a race to forget.

However, Leclerc starts on pole this evening and Verstappen is down in P6 so has work to do if he wants to win once again this season. Leclerc, meanwhile, is eyeing his first victory in 2023.

Stay here for all the build-up before lights out at 8pm (BST)!